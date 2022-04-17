SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Closed Today. Serving Hamburger Steak on Monday; Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week, Dine-In or Take-Out
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is closed for Easter on Sunday, April 17. They are serving Hamburger Steak as their special on Monday, April 18. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!
The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Take out is always available!
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, April 17 – CLOSED FOR EASTER
- Monday, April 18 – Hamburger Steak
- Tuesday, April 19 – Swedish Meatballs Over Noodles, Liver and Onions, Chicken Salad Croissant
- Wednesday, April 20 – Pork and Kraut, 4pc Chicken Dinner, or Fish Sandwich
- Thursday, April 21 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner
- Friday, April 22 – Deep-Fried or Baked Fish Dinner, Shrimp, or Ribeye
- Saturday, April 23 – Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
You can even get pies to-go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
The Korner Restaurant is open:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
