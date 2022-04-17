Leonard L. Smith, Sr., 78, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 13, 2022 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital with his wife and sons at his side.

Born May 17, 1943 in Perry Township, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Paul and Dorothea Hollenbaugh Smith.

He was a graduate of Keystone High School and proudly served his county in the US Army.

On July 23, 1966 at Strattanville Methodist Church he married the former Jacqueline Hinderliter. She survives.

He was of Methodist faith and a member of the Clarion American Legion.

His working career was spent as a truck driver and he was the owner of EZ Trucking Company.

Studying historical events, playing UNO, spending time at Wolf’s Camping Resort and time spent with family was his favorite way of passing his time.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Jackie, are his sons, Leonard “Zeke” (Trudy) Smith, Jr. and Paul (Bobbi) Smith; his son in law, Paul Shovestull; his brother in law, Robert H. Bish; his grandchildren, Katelyn (Adam) Kaber, Ethan Moon, Kyle Smith, Becca “Boo” (Reese) Stiller, Kamryn Smith, Wyatt Smith, Karlee Smith and Kade Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, in laws, cousins and friends; and his fur babies, Maxwell and Missy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Shari Shovestull on January 16, 2022; and his sister, Elizabeth “Jane” Bish.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Smith.

His family is planning a “Celebration of Life” to be held at Wolf’s Camping Resort on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 3-5PM.

Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Clarion Sunshine Project, c/o American Cancer Society.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.