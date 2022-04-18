 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, April 18, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of rain showers between noon and 1pm, then snow showers. High near 39. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Low around 31. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow showers before 10am, then rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then rain showers after noon. High near 40. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

