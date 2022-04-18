A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of rain showers between noon and 1pm, then snow showers. High near 39. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Low around 31. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow showers before 10am, then rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then rain showers after noon. High near 40. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

