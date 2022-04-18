Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ham & Swiss Biscuits

Make this tasty recipe with your leftover ham. Serve with soup and salad!

Ingredients

2 cups biscuit/baking mix

1/4 pound fully cooked ham, finely chopped



1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese2/3 cup 2% milk1 large egg, beaten1 tablespoon honey mustard2 teaspoons dried minced onion

Directions

~In a small bowl, combine the biscuit mix, ham, and cheese.

~Combine the milk, egg, mustard, and onion. Stir into biscuit mixture just until moistened. Drop by 1/4 cupfuls 2 inches apart onto a greased baking sheet.

~Bake at 425° for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

~Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.