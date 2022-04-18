 

Commissioners Dig Work of Ken Burkett

Monday, April 18, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Ken burkCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Commissioners recently issued a proclamation honoring Ken Burkett of Fairmount City for making significant contributions to advancing the understanding of local archaeology and history through excavation, research, publication, site preservation, and public outreach.

(Pictured above: Ken Burkett displays proclamation with Clarion County Commissioners $d Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius.)

Among a list of accomplishments, Burkett is also the recipient of the 2022 SAA Crabtree Award, a national award for the outstanding advocation of archeologists in the United States, an outstanding avocation archaeologist at the SAA annual meeting and awards ceremony in Chicago on April 1.

He also just received the lifetime achievement award work from the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology, Inc.

Burkett’s work in archeology started as a hobby but eventually grew into a full-time pursuit.

“I was the emergency medical services director at Clarion Hospital in a prior life,” Burkett said. “I started the EMS department there in 1988 and was there for a number of years. You could say I’m a retired paramedic.

“It was kind of a convoluted thing, but the archeology was a hobby I discovered and spent almost 20 years excavating the Fish Basket Village sites near New Bethlehem.”

Instead of saving lives, Burkett now works on saving history.

Now the Executive Director of the Jefferson County History Center in Brookville, he is also a field associate and archeologist with the Carnegie Museum.

Other accomplishments in the Clarion County proclamation included:

• Burkett has been an active member of our county in helping its residents understand past cultural behavior in our region of the commonwealth through his archaeological works.

• As the past president and current treasurer of the North Fork Chapter of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology, Burkett is well respected in the state organization.

• In 2021, he proposed and won approval from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to have a State Historical Marker placed in western Clarion County marking the site of the Parkers Landing Petroglyphs, one of the rarest prehistoric sites where native peoples inscribed images into the
bedrock outcrop of the Allegheny River.

• The latest state historical marker is one of only eight in the entire country that is now recognized as a new prehistoric culture in Western Pennsylvania.

Clario CO. Proclamation


