CU Track & Field: Golden Eagles Make Their Mark at Thiel

GREENVILLE, Pa. – Traveling with a small contingent of the full squad on Saturday, the Golden Eagle track & field team competed at the Thiel Tomcat Invitational, with the few Clarion athletes in attendance making their mark on the event.

Emily Lodge won one event and placed third in another, taking first in the Triple Jump and tacking on a successful Long Jump as well. Lodge cleared a mark of 9.95m in the Triple Jump to pace the field, coming up nearly a quarter of a meter better than Geneva’s Naomi Swartzbaugh. She took third in the Long Jump with a mark of 4.79m, with winner Katherine Henderson edging her out at 5.00m.

Emma Pesicka also took home a title, pacing the field of 22 in the Discus. Pesicka threw the implement 33.71m on Saturday, well out-performing second place Kelsie Meintel of Bethany.

The distance events also provided strong positives for the Golden Eagles. Allison Farson was the only athlete to compete in the 10,000m on Saturday, but she made it count by crossing the finish line in 40:59.55. That was good enough to hit the PSAC qualifying mark in the event, clinching Farson’s spot at the conference championships in May.

Haley Schaller also clinched her spot at the conference championships, doing so with a win in the 3000m Steeplechase. The fifth-year athlete broke the tape with a time of 12:01.45, breaking the conference qualifying time comfortably. Courtney Kosanovic came up just short of that time herself, finishing in second with a time of 12:24.21.

Rounding out the PSAC qualifiers in the distance events was the duo of Gabby Kutchma and Mackenzie Carver , who took second and third respectively in the 1500m. Kutchma finished the race in 4:57.98 while Carver was less than a second behind her at 4:58.29. Both times qualified for PSAC Championships in May, and represented PRs.

In the sprints, the 4x100m Relay team of Delaney Beard , Antonia Fenice , Lodge and Kaylen Sharrow placed third with a time of 53.07.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.