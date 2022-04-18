 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

Monday, April 18, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $16.84 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

  • Paid time off
  • Paid holidays
  • 401(k)
  • 401(k) matching
  • Health Insurance
  • Dental Insurance
  • Vision Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Flexible spending account
  • Health savings account
  • Tuition Reimbursement
  • Reduced tuition rates
  • Employee discount
  • Employee assistance program
  • Pet insurance
  • Disability Insurance
  • Paid training
  • Other benefits available

Equal Opportunity Employer.
$3,000 Sign on Bonus
$16.84 – $23.87 an hour

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

For a more information related to this position, including essential functions and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.