Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker
Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.
Job Description
Facility: ABRAXAS I
Salary: $16.84 an hour
Bonus (if applicable): $3,000
Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:
- Paid time off
- Paid holidays
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Health Insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Vision Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Flexible spending account
- Health savings account
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Reduced tuition rates
- Employee discount
- Employee assistance program
- Pet insurance
- Disability Insurance
- Paid training
- Other benefits available
$3,000 Sign on Bonus
$16.84 – $23.87 an hour
Summary:
The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.
For a more information related to this position, including essential functions and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.
