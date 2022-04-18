 

Featured Local Job: Office Assistant

Monday, April 18, 2022 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

National Forest Products is looking for a competent Office Assistant to help with the organization and running of the daily administrative operations of the company.

The ideal candidate will be a hard-working professional, able to undertake a variety of office support tasks and work diligently under pressure.

This person will be comfortable with a high degree of attention to detail and discretion.

Applicants are encouraged to apply in person at:

427 NFP Drive
Marienville, PA 16239


