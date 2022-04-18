Former Clarion County Man Convicted in Second Sexual Assault Case

WARREN COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A former Clarion man who was found guilty in one sexual assault case on March 31 in Clarion County was recently convicted in a separate case in Warren County.

Troy A. Dew, 43, of Pittsfield, was found guilty of misdemeanor indecent assault by a Warren County jury on April 13.

Dew reportedly groped a family member after a funeral in July, according to court documents reviewed by the Warren Times Observer.

The court documents indicate that Dew “came up behind her, grabbed her breasts, then attempted to remove her skirt.”

Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene told the Times Observer that Dew could face up to two years in prison.

“I’m glad the jury listened intently to the evidence and came to the conclusion of a guilty verdict,” said DA Greene to the Times Observer.

Information about the conviction in Clarion County could not be disclosed to the Warren County jury.

Dew was found guilty March 31 at the Clarion County Courthouse on multiple felony charges related to the sexual assault of a juvenile in Clarion Borough.

He is facing several years in prison in connection with the conviction.

According to a criminal complaint filed by then Clarion Borough Police Officer Shawn Zerfoss, Dew sexually assaulted a young girl several times when she was approximately seven to eight years old.

He was found guilty of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, and corruption of minors. One count of aggravated indecent assault of a child was dismissed prior to trial.

Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh tried the case.

