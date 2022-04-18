Local Woman Who Allegedly Entered Neighbors House, Hit Woman in Head With Flashlight Baton Faces Hearing Tomorrow

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman who reportedly entered her neighbor’s house and hit a woman in the head with a flashlight baton is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 71-year-old Susan Edith Hutchison, of Emlenton, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, at 8:45 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court.

She faces the following charges:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1



Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on March 31, 2022, Clarion-based State Police were contacted around 6:17 p.m. on March 25 by a known man who related that his neighbor Susan Hutchison had entered his house without permission and attacked his female friend at the residence.

State Police in Clarion arrived at the residence located on State Route 338, in Richland Township, Clarion County, and spoke to a known man who stated that he told Hutchison to leave his house, and she refused, the complaint states.

The man reported that when he left the room, Hutchison approached the female victim and stated: “I’ve had enough of you (expletive) people” and struck the victim over the head with a baton-style flashlight. She then reportedly grabbed the victim by the arm, according to the complaint.

Hutchison then fled the known man’s residence and returned to her residence.

The victim suffered physical injuries as a result of being struck by the flashlight and scratches to her right arm, the complaint notes.

Police contacted Hutchison, and she related that she did enter the known man’s residence, but she denied striking the victim with the baton-style flashlight.

A preliminary hearing was held on Wednesday, April 13, at 11:39 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter on the following charges:

Hutchison is currently free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

