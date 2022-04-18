Lois Jean Young, 94, of Oak Ridge, passed away Friday morning April 15,2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

She was born on July 17, 1927, in Oak Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Glenna V. (Smith) Hartman.

Lois was married on January 30, 1948, to James A. Young and he preceded her in death on December 8, 2011.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was a member of the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church.

She is survived by three children, Mitchell Young and his wife, Brenda of New Bethlehem, Susan Trimble and her husband, Clayton of Dayton, and Nancy Crissman and her fiance’, Dwight Brooks of Oak Ridge, Six grandchildren, Matthew Darr, Ryan Crissman, Jade Benso, Elizabeth Shrecengost, Casey McGee, and Tia Hetrick, and nine great grandchildren, Bracken Scott, Kyonna Crissman, Leighann Hetrick, James McGee, Briar Hetrick, Mila Benso, Oliver Benso, Cora Benso, Aria Benso.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey “Bunga” Young, son-in-law, Randy Crissman, and a sister, Gwendolyn Nulph.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 6 to 8 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Shaffer officiating.

Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

