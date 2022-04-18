Sligo Improvement Committee Adds New Rec Center Sign

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – At Sligo Borough Council’s April meeting, the improvement committee updated council on activities and reported on the addition of a new rec center sign.

(Pictured above: New lighted sign for the Sligo Rec Center by Sligo Improvement Committee (SIC).)

The council approved the hiring of an assistant maintenance employee for a vacant position pending the agreement of missing council members and members of the Sligo Authority.

Shaun Kline, of Oil City, was hired at $14/per hour and a 90-day probation. Kline has served as a driver for FedEx delivery. Voting to hire Kline were Kerry Graham, Tyler Smith, Wayne Meier, Susan Risher, and Jason Kriebel.

A meeting of the Sligo Authority was not held due to a lack of quorum, but Authority members Don Lawrence Kerry Graham were present. Those council members missing the meeting were Sherry Laughlin and Michelle Elder, while absent authority members included Jeff Elder and Laughlin. (President Laughlin was unable to attend because of flight cancellations.) All missing members will be contacted for concurrence with the hiring action.

Sligo Mayor Jeremy Shumaker, who also serves as a code enforcement officer, announced he was filing a complaint at the magistrate’s office against April and Jerry Best. Letters were sent on January 14 to the Bests, outlining the continued violations.

“I need a copy of all incidents or anything that you’ve ever sent to them,” said Mayor Shumaker to Secretary Janey Corle. “I also have photos of ordinance violations to take with me.”

Rick Smerkar reports on Sligo Improvement Committee (SIC)

Rick Smerkar, of the SIC, updated the council on the many activities, including an Easter Egg Brunch and Youth Bingo that was held on Saturday, April 9, at the Sligo Rec Center.

Smerkar, a retiree, explains that the main focus of SIC is the Sligo Rec Center. With the transitioning of the maintenance staff, Smerkar and others, help with little things like replacing exterior lighting and helping a cleaning lady a couple of days a week.

One bright light shines at night in front of the rec center with a new lighted sign that promotes the location and the web address of www.sligoborough.com and hopes to promote more traffic to the website.

SIC recently purchased a used washer and dryer for the Rec Center.

“We’ve been pretty active and we’ve done a lot. It’s all been good, and we get great support from the community and borough council.”

In other news:

• Council approved a contract supplement for HRG engineers for $4,200.00 to provide grant contract administration services for the CFA MTF grant. Council is waiting to hear the status of the PennDOT TSA grant application. HRG has started surveying, permitting, wetland work. The supplemental contract is in addition to the $51,500.00 for the general contractor regarding the footbridge project.

• American Rescue Plan funds total $34,854.85, and Sligo Borough recently received “Compliance and Reporting Guidance” online information from the PA State Association of Boroughs. Sligo Borough must file its first report by the end of April and will have until December 31, 2024, to allocate the money and until December 31, 2026, to spend it. The new information should identify eligible projects.

• Sherry Laughlin and Susan Richard attended a municipalities workshop.

• The Treasurer’s Bond was increased to $300,000.00 with Selective Insurance. Selective suggested that an official sign-off on bank statements each month confirm balances.

• Council accepted a quote from Insight Pipe Contracting for cleaning and video inspection of storm sewer lines at a cost of $3,385.00 per day plus a $333.63 a day fuel surcharge. Areas to be addressed include Penn Street from Taylor Street to Broad Street and Penn Street from Licking Street to Deadend at Creek and other areas of concern if time permits.

• Mark Dell successfully passed the Pesticide Applicator Exam.

• Beamer Enterprise will offer a quote for surveillance cameras.

