Small Games of Chance Trainings Available for Licensees & Non-Profit Organizations
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is partnering with PSP Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement to host two, free Small Games of Chance Trainings.
The training will explain Pennsylvania Gambling & Small Games of Chance laws, operation of games, permitted games, documentation, and a question-and-answer session.
Fundraising gambling, consisting of pull-tabs, bingo, raffles, paddlewheels, tip boards, etc., plays an important role in many Clarion County public events and activities. The small games of chance law authorize certain non-profit organizations, known as eligible organizations (including club licensees), and for-profit taverns to conduct limited types of gambling.
The training for licensees on May 3rd is for businesses with a liquor license that have skills machines present, offer drawings, and/or conduct for-profit types of gambling. This training is not to be confused with a Special Occasion Permit.
The training for non-profits on May 4th is for various organizations who host fundraising events through types of gambling, and/or have a Special Occasion Permit.
Dinner will be offered to attendees at both trainings. Pre-registration is required by using the online links, or call 814-226-6350, x107.
Training for Licensees (Bar, Club, Winery, Brewery): May 3, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Trinity Point Church, Register Here: https://forms.gle/HdvBZZZtkmUFUcCg9
Training for Non-Profits (Fire Departments, Booster Clubs, Churches, Other non-profits): May 4, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Trinity Point Church, Register Here: https://forms.gle/HAZBcGfhPBa4bJkk6
If you or someone you know needs help for compulsive/problem gambling, please call the 24/7 hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER.
