SPONSORED: Spring Sales Event Happening Now at Clarion Ford
Monday, April 18, 2022 @ 12:04 AM
Spring is here, and it is time to get a great deal on a new Ford at Clarion Ford.
Get special financing on a NEW 2022 Ford F-150, Ford Eco-Sport, Ford Edge, or Ford Explorer.
Hot or cold, shop out of the weather in our giant climate-controlled showroom and get more than ever for your trade.
So come on in and visit us on East Main Street in Clarion or visit our website at clarionauto.com.
And, remember – nobody beats us!
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.