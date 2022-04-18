Thomas W. Meehan Jr., 73 of Oil City, Passed away at the Collins House on Wednesday, April 13th 2022.

Thomas was born in Oil City on February 2, 1949.

He was the son of the late Thomas Sr. and Emily Tock Meehan.

He was a 1967 graduate of Oil City High School.

He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and served in Vietnam.

Thomas was employed at the Oil Well Supply Co., Franklin Steel, and later retired from Joy Manufacturing.

He enjoyed watching Nascar, hunting and fishing, eating ice cream and watching his favorite TV show “Bitchin Rides.”

Thomas is survived by his wife Barbara Carson Meehan, whom he married on October 3, 1971.

He is also survived two children: Kelly S. Bradley and her husband Matthew of Oil City, and Thomas Meehan III of Farrell; two grandchildren: Kaleb and Kameron, of Oil City; his siblings: Connie Roxbury, Frank Meehan and his wife Sandy, and Ken Meehan as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Bob and Dave Meehan, as well as a brother in law Braden and a sister in law Deb.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at 3 South of UPMC Northwest, the Collins House, Asceracare, and the VA.

They would like to extend a special thanks to his devoted caregiver Michelle.

As per his family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 Seneca, Cranberry Township.

Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City.

To send a condolence, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.