William E. Kitchen, age 66, of Knox, died from natural causes at his home on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Born November 30, 1955, in Brookville, he was a son of the late Sheridan L. and Edith J. Gates Kitchen.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife, the former Valerie Radaker, and their children Kaleb and Kyle and his son, Zane, and stepson, Canian; William’s four children, Michael, Laura, Jason and Debra; his brother, Don, and two sisters, Debra and Donna.

Per Bill’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Interment will take place in the New Rehoboth Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Online condolences may be sent to Bill’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.