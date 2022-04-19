A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 1pm. High near 41. West wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

