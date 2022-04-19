AAA: Gas Prices Lower in Pa.; Oil Prices Rising Again

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are four cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.204 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.197 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.199. The average in Jefferson County is $4.208.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.204

Average price during the week of April 11, 2022: $4.249



Average price during the week of April 19, 2021: $3.002

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.103 Altoona

$4.294 Beaver

$4.198 Bradford

$4.208 Brookville

$4.177 Butler

$4.197 Clarion

$4.208 DuBois

$4.175 Erie

$4.175 Greensburg

$4.180 Indiana

$4.156 Jeannette

$4.206 Kittanning

$4.183 Latrobe

$4.194 Meadville

$4.242 Mercer

$4.198 New Castle

$4.182 New Kensington

$4.199 Oil City

$4.191 Pittsburgh

$4.208 Sharon

$4.198 Uniontown

$4.197 Warren

$4.197 Washington

Trend Analysis:

While gas prices have decreased again this week, market concerns remain about the return of seasonal gas demands and higher global oil prices. The war in Ukraine and fear of less Russian oil entering the market caused the price of crude to creep back above $100 a barrel. At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.70 to settle at $106.95 as the European Union announced they are drafting plans to ban Russian oil imports. This move could potentially tighten global supply as member countries look for new sources for crude oil in an already tight market. Meanwhile, as more places in the U.S. see pump prices fall below $4 a gallon, demand is ticking back up. Domestically, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.08. This is 19 cents less than a month ago and $1.21 more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.5 million barrels to 233.1 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.5 million barrels per day to 8.73 million barrels per day. Although supply and demand factors would typically support elevated pump prices, the fluctuating oil price continues to be the main factor influencing prices at the pump.

Meanwhile, consumers will enjoy a tasty gas price–related treat courtesy of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. For the next three Wednesdays, Krispy Kreme will lower the price of a dozen Original Glazed donuts to the national average that AAA reports each Monday. The offer runs through Wednesday, May 4th. A dozen glazed doughnuts typically cost around $12. This Wednesday’s dozen should cost $4.08, not including sales tax, only in shop, drive-thru, and online pickup.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

