AAA: Gas Prices Lower in Pa.; Oil Prices Rising Again

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG-3883 1 (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are four cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.204 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.197 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.199. The average in Jefferson County is $4.208.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.204
Average price during the week of April 11, 2022: $4.249

Average price during the week of April 19, 2021: $3.002

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.103      Altoona
$4.294      Beaver
$4.198      Bradford
$4.208      Brookville
$4.177      Butler
$4.197      Clarion
$4.208      DuBois
$4.175      Erie
$4.175      Greensburg
$4.180      Indiana
$4.156      Jeannette
$4.206      Kittanning
$4.183      Latrobe
$4.194      Meadville
$4.242      Mercer
$4.198      New Castle
$4.182      New Kensington
$4.199      Oil City
$4.191      Pittsburgh
$4.208      Sharon
$4.198      Uniontown
$4.197      Warren
$4.197      Washington

Trend Analysis:

While gas prices have decreased again this week, market concerns remain about the return of seasonal gas demands and higher global oil prices. The war in Ukraine and fear of less Russian oil entering the market caused the price of crude to creep back above $100 a barrel. At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.70 to settle at $106.95 as the European Union announced they are drafting plans to ban Russian oil imports. This move could potentially tighten global supply as member countries look for new sources for crude oil in an already tight market. Meanwhile, as more places in the U.S. see pump prices fall below $4 a gallon, demand is ticking back up. Domestically, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.08. This is 19 cents less than a month ago and $1.21 more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.5 million barrels to 233.1 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.5 million barrels per day to 8.73 million barrels per day. Although supply and demand factors would typically support elevated pump prices, the fluctuating oil price continues to be the main factor influencing prices at the pump.

Meanwhile, consumers will enjoy a tasty gas price–related treat courtesy of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. For the next three Wednesdays, Krispy Kreme will lower the price of a dozen Original Glazed donuts to the national average that AAA reports each Monday. The offer runs through Wednesday, May 4th. A dozen glazed doughnuts typically cost around $12. This Wednesday’s dozen should cost $4.08, not including sales tax, only in shop, drive-thru, and online pickup.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.


