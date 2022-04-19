Barbara June Earley, 89, of Cochranton, went home to Heaven on April 16, 2022, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, following a lifetime affliction with ankylosing spondylitis.

Loving and serving her Savior Jesus Christ was what constituted life for this remarkable lady.

Born May 23, 1932 in London, KY, she was the daughter of Rev. Bee and Cora (Hubbard) Earley.

Barbara graduated from Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University) in 1954 and received her Master’s of Education Degree in Counseling from the College of William and Mary in 1968.

She taught school in Greenville, SC, and in Beaver Local and United Local in Ohio.

She served as a counselor at the Stanton Middle School in Alliance, OH, for eighteen years and at the King and Queen County Elementary School in Virginia for nine years.

While in college Barbara became associated with the Wesleyan Methodists.

All of her adult life she was a member of Wesleyan Methodist churches.

For the past twelve years, she has been a member of the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church in Utica.

In her active years she enjoyed cooking, reading, and traveling, which included many summers visiting across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Israel.

Survivors include her dear friend, Arlene Troyer, with whom she shared her home for nearly fifty years; her adopted family, Harold and Nancy Troyer, their six children and their families who affectionally called her “Aunt Barbara”; a sister-in-law Marian Earley, and a host of friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert and his first wife, Elizabeth.

Friends and family will be received at the Zion Wesleyan Methodist Church, 2485 Grove City Rd. Sandy Lake, PA, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am when a Celebration of Life service will be held.

Interment will be in the Zion Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Barbara’s name to Allegheny Missions, PO Box 72, Smithburg, WV 26436-0072.

The Dickson Family Funeral Home, Cochranton, is in care of arrangements and memories and condolences can be share at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

