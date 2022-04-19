Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Potato Supreme

Don’t worry about using your leftover mashed potatoes from Easter because this recipe gets the job done!

Ingredients

3 cups hot mashed potatoes

3 ounces cream cheese, softened



1/4 cup whole milk1 large egg2 tablespoons butter, softened1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 can (2.8 ounces) of French-fried onions, divided4-1/2 cups fresh broccoli florets1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

-In a bowl, combine the first seven ingredients; beat until smooth. Fold in half of the onions. Spread onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 13×9-in. baking dish, forming a shell. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.

-In a saucepan, cook broccoli in a small amount of simmering water until crisp-tender; drain. Place in the potato shell. Sprinkle with cheese and remaining onions. Bake 10 minutes longer.

