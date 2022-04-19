 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Potato Supreme

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Don’t worry about using your leftover mashed potatoes from Easter because this recipe gets the job done!

Ingredients

3 cups hot mashed potatoes
3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup whole milk
1 large egg
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 can (2.8 ounces) of French-fried onions, divided
4-1/2 cups fresh broccoli florets
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

-In a bowl, combine the first seven ingredients; beat until smooth. Fold in half of the onions. Spread onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 13×9-in. baking dish, forming a shell. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.

-In a saucepan, cook broccoli in a small amount of simmering water until crisp-tender; drain. Place in the potato shell. Sprinkle with cheese and remaining onions. Bake 10 minutes longer.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


