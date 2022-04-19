Clarion Hospital Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported four new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update April 18, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 04/17/2022: 22,503

Test obtained at CH: 18,019

Positives: 4,704

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 04/17/2022:108,408

Tests obtained at BMH:30,286

Positives: 17,612

Hospital Inpatients as of 04/18/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 8 patients. 0 suspected. 8 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.