Donn Alan Davis, 70, of Cape Coral ,Fl passed away on Saturday April 16th,2022 after a long period of declining health.

Born July 10th 1951.

He was the son of the late George Davis Jr and Josephine Britt Davis of Rimersburg.

Donn graduated from The Union High school, Rimersburg,Pa class of 1969 and then went on to earn a business degree fron The Dubois Business College.

He worked in the family business, Davis Cookie Company before moving to Cape Coral Florida where he made his home for the last 30 years.

Donn Was an avid dog lover.

And took in many rescue dogs to foster over the years and many times would would keep them for his own if he could not find a suitable home for them.

Donn had a great gift of gab and could strike up a conversation with anyone he would meet.

As well as a great memory for people and places.

Donn was proceeded in death by his parents and his nephew Colton Davis.

He will be sadly missed by his Special Friends Bill Razor And Maurice Rabidoux Jr., both of Cape Coral Fl, brother Dana ( Karen) Davis, Clarion,Pa, niece Penny Davis (Loree Payne) Of Flagstaff, Az, Nephews Devin( Keisha) Davis, Clarion, Pa, Austin Davis Of Clarion, Pa, and and the special love of his life, his great Niece Mila Davis of Clarion.

At Donn’s request there will be no viewing or service.

