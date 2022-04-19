On Good Friday, April 15, 2022, Edgar J. Woods, took his final breath holding the hand of his beloved wife of 36 years.

At 76 years old, Ed had many life experiences.

Ed served in the U.S. Navy and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

Following his service, Ed was employed by the PA Department of Transportation for 35 years.

After retiring, he and his wife Diane enjoyed the life of snow birds travelling to Florida for the winters.

On their 25th wedding anniversary, Ed and Diane renewed their wedding vows and settled in Clinton, Tennessee.

Ed enjoyed summers at Vacationland Campground for over thirty years with his wife and campground friends.

Ed’s final wish was to be at camp.

He passed away on opening day.

Ed’s hobbies included time with his family and friends, reading western novels, studying history, hunting, fishing and anything do to with the outdoors.

Preceding him in death are Ed’s mother, Mabel Coldren Woods; his father, Robert Woods, Sr.; a sister, Dottie Swim; and by a niece, Emily Tucker.

Ed is survived by his cherished wife, Diane Woods and children: Kimberly (Rob) Hanson, Bruce (Carol) Woods, Richard (Tammy) Freni, Heather (Shawn) Bowser, Robin Woods, Heidi (Eric) Rarer and Jody (Shantel) Freni.

Ed was the proud grandfather of 24 grandchildren and 3 great granddaughters.

In addition to his wife and children, Ed is survived by 11 brothers and sisters, Cathy (Paul) Sliker; Barbara (Harry) Alcorn; Pauline Anderson; Donna (Richard) King; Robert (Renee) Woods; Richard (Juanita) Woods; David Woods; Paul (Ruth Ann) Woods; Carolyn (David) Elam; Steven (Charie) Woods; Judy (Gene) McCleary; and by his brothers-in-law, Bill McDevitt and Tom Wojotowicz; and many nieces and nephews.

Ed was treasured by special family, Scott and Janet Novak; Dan and Lois Gourley; Janie Patterson; and John and Bonnie Hines.

Friends may call Wednesday 1-3 & 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin; where a Catholic Blessing Service will be conducted Thursday at 1 PM with Deacon Richard O’Polka of St. Patrick Church in Franklin, officiating.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to his family to help defray funeral expenses.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

