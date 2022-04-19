Featured Local Job: Part-Time Secretary

Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary 15-20 hours a week to assist the Borough Secretary.

This position will provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written and email correspondence, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of water/sewer bills, receive and record payment of bills, pay borough bills, interact with borough maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.

Preferred qualifications: Type 45 words per minute; proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, Excel; excellent verbal and written skills; detail-oriented; courteous; well-organized; able to handle multiple projects.

Wages and hours are negotiable.

Mail resume to or drop off at:

Rimersburg Borough Office

27 Main Street

Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Email resume to [email protected] No solicitation, please.



