Hearing Continued for Non-Profit Vice President Charged With Forgery

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Clarion woman, who is accused of forging two signatures on a non-profit organization’s check and then attempting to cash it at a local bank, was continued.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 37-year-old Stephanie Ann Seidle, of Clarion, that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, at 10:15 a.m. was continued and will resume on Tuesday, May 17, at 9:15 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

Seidle faces the following charges:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2 (two counts)



– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on February 9, 2022, a Clarion Borough Police Department Detective was assigned to investigate a forgery case. The victim advised that she is the president of a known non-profit organization and wanted to report forgery and attempted theft. The victim stated that the known non-profit vice president Stephanie Seidle had taken a check from the non-profit’s checking account.

According to the victim, Seidle wrote the check out to herself for $2,822.85 and attempted to cash it at a local bank in Clarion Borough. The victim relayed that she and another victim are the only ones permitted to sign checks from the non-profit, and each check requires two signatures. The check was presented to the bank bearing the two victim’s signatures. The victim advised that she did not authorize Seidle or anyone else to sign her name, according to the complaint.

The victim was contacted by a bank employee and advised that Seidle had tried to cash this check, but the transaction was denied due to the check being made out to Seidle, and the signatures did not appear to be correct. The victim advised that she reached out to Seidle, and Seidle told her that her dog had been hit by a car, and she needed the money to pay the vet bill and did not know what else to do, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, on February 10, 2022, around 10:09 a.m., the Clarion Borough Police Department Detective met with two employees from the bank where Seidle attempted to cash the aforementioned check. The detective asked one of the employees if she could tell him when Seidle attempted to cash the check at their bank. The first employee advised that Seidle came through the drive-thru on Monday, February 7, 2022, sometime between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. The first employee advised that a second employee was working the drive-thru. The detective asked the first employee if she had seen Seidle in the drive-thru and she responded “yes.” The first employee said she could positively identify Seidle as the individual in the drive-thru who presented the check to the bank to be cashed.

The second employee also advised that she could positively identify the female who passed the check to the bank as Seidle. The first employee advised that Seidle was told that the bank could not cash the check, and Seidle responded “Okay,” then left, the complaint notes.

The first employee provided the detective with the check that was presented to the bank. The check is from the non-profit’s checking account and was made payable to Stephanie Seidle, VP, in the amount of $2,822.85, dated February 7, 2022. The signature lines of the check had the names of the two victims on the signature lines. The memo portion of the check displayed the following: Vet …. Invoice #21642, Invoice #21643, and Invoice #21644. The rear of the check displayed a signature with only “Steph” readable. The detective took possession of the check to place it in evidence, the complaint states.

On February 14, 2022, around 8:58 a.m., the detective made contact with the office manager at the vet Seidle put in the memo of the check. The detective advised the office manager of the three invoices noted on the aforementioned check. The office manager was able to pull up Seidle’s account and advised that Seidle had not been in their office since August 7, 2021. The office manager also advised that every time Seidle was in their office, it was for cats that she had adopted, and the accounts were paid with vouchers from other agencies. She stated that Seidle had no outstanding balance. She looked up the three invoice numbers provided on the check and was able to determine that these three invoice numbers were related to three separate clients and had nothing to do with Seidle. She provided the detective with documentation for everything discussed, according to the complaint.

On February 14, 2022, around 9:30 a.m., the detective spoke with the second victim by phone. The second victim advised that she had never given Seidle or anyone else permission to sign her name on the check that was presented to the bank. She stated that she had spoken to Seidle about the check after it was presented to the bank, and Seidle told her that she was having financial troubles and thought that they were allowed to use the money in the account, the complaint indicates.

Seidle was arraigned at 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

