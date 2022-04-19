Jacqueline “Jackie” Cralley, 73, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at UMPC Northwest with her family by her side.

Born on September 23, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Ann (Polidora) Grimm.

Jackie was a 1966 graduate of Kittanning High School.

She married the love of her life, Dennis W. Cralley, on June 19, 1971. He precedes her in death.

Jackie was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge #110 where she enjoyed playing Duck Pin Bowling with her friends.

She also enjoyed playing cards, crafting and camping.

Jackie was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting and being outdoors.

She attended concerts with her granddaughter and attended all family functions since family was very important to her.

Jackie had an infectious smile, a “twinkle” in her eye and a heart of gold personality that would help anyone who needed it.

As a church member, she was very active in the youth groups.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Sean Cralley and his wife, Patty, of Cooperstown; her grandchildren Ryah and Trenon Smith of Franklin and Dylan Cralley of Cooperstown; her brother-in-law, William Cralley and his wife, Diane, of Oklahoma City, OK; her sister-in-law, Cynthia Curley and her husband, Mike, of Cedarburg, WI; her nieces Danielle Carruth and her husband, Zack, of Oklahoma, and Alexius Cralley and her husband, Ben Marcum, of Denver, Co; and her great nephew Brayden Carruth of Oklahoma.

In addition to her parents and her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Erin Smith.

Friends and family are invited to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm.

Funeral services for Jackie will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Cooperstown Community Church of God with Retired Rev. Joseph P. Martin, Jr. and Pastor Philip Williams, Pastor of the Cooperstown Community Church of God, officiating.

Jackie will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie’s memory to the Franklin Elk’s Lodge # 110, 1309 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

