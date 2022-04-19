Leatrice J. Monarch Snyder Minnick, 81, of Franklin passed away at 5:15 P.M. Sunday April 17, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.

She was born in Franklin on July 19, 1940 to the late Anthony and Loretta Szotak Monarch.

Leatrice was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked many years at Callaghan’s Pharmacy.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and always looked forward to her families Sunday Spaghetti dinners.

She enjoyed NASCAR with her twin sister, Shirley and was an avid fan of Jeff Gordon.

Surviving are four children, Pam Martin and her husband Bill of Franklin, Shelley Sehman and her husband Larry of Franklin, Tim Snyder and his fiancé Kim Krepp of Franklin and Mark Snyder of Youngstown, OH; six grandchildren, Daniel Martin and his wife Amantha of Ohio, Dustin McElhattan and his wife Joanna of Franklin, Jessica Landis and her husband Dan of Rhode Island, Alexa Martin and her fiancé Levi Bell of Franklin, Matt Snyder of Oil City and Jamie Snyder of Franklin; three great-grandchildren, Ava Villar, Aurora Bell and Rose Martin and a twin sister, Shirley Morrison of Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Francis “Chick” Monarch and a sister, Albina Mulholland; son-in-law, Dave McElhattan and a daughter-in-law, Tami Snyder.

There will be no visitation.

There will be a family gathering at a later date to celebrate her life.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin,

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

