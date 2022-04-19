 

Worshippers Brave Cold, Snowy Easter Sunrise Service in Cook Forest

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

1K2A0490COOKSBURG, Pa. – This year’s Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service was a success with approximately 150 people braving temperatures around 30 degrees at the annual event.

(Photos and video by Ashby Diaz)

The annual event was held outside in the Ridge Camp amphitheater in Cook Forest State Park on Sunday, April 17. It began at 7:00 a.m. with the flag-raising by Trail Life USA Troop PA-1003 followed by At The Cross sung by the congregation.

Next, husband and wife Danny and Shawna Feliciano performed a duet with the song Hallelujah and a solo of Because He Lives was sung by Laura Kahle.

Reverend Heidi Helsel presented the invocation and scripture; then her husband, Reverend Richard Helsel, gave the message: Who Are We Looking For?

After Reverend Helsel’s message, Danny and Shawna sang Death Was Arrested, and Laura performed a solo of the hymn Come Thou Fount. Then, the congregation joined in on the singing with a hymn that was perfect for the occasion: Christ the Lord Has Risen Today.

The service concluded around 8:00 a.m. with the Benediction given by Reverend Heidi Helsel and the lowering of the flag by the Trail Life Troop.

It was noted that the Easter Sunrise Service committee has lost two long-time members: Melvin Sandrock and Earl (Jum) Berlin. Melvin passed away on June 25, 2019, and Earl passed on November 14, 2020. Both men were devoted members of the volunteer organization.

The Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service was started in 1950 by Verna Leith, the Tri-County Men’s Club, and the Leeper Women’s Club at the amphitheater in Cook Forest State Park.

