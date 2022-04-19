 

Tionesta Woman Named Manager of Northwest

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

meganOIL CITY, Pa. – Megan Sternagel has been named manager of Northwest Bank’s Oil City office. Julie Marasco, region president, made the announcement.

As manager, Sternagel is responsible for customer service, administration, lending and business development. She will partner with the commercial lending, business services and investment management areas of the bank to provide customers a full range of financial services. She will also oversee the office’s community relationship activities.

Sternagel comes to Northwest with eight years of experience in the financial industry, most recently serving as operations supervisor for First United National Bank in Fryburg, Pennsylvania.

Of her new role, Sternagel notes, “I’m ready to hit the ground running to support our Northwest Bank customers and the dedicated team serving our Oil City community.”

In her spare time, Sternagel participates in the Titusville Early Childhood Learning Center’s Grow Up Great program and is an active volunteer for the Franklin Applefest.

The daughter of John E. Sternagel, Jr. of Tionesta, Pennsylvania, Megan Sternagel currently resides in her hometown of Tionesta.


