‘Paint with a Pint’ Set for Thursday at Deer Creek Winery

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Apr 19 10-02-47SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is the place to be for a special Paint with a Pint event on Thursday.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.

Art instructor Janet J. Hockman will lead you through a fun and relaxing step-by-step acrylic painting while you sip on some of your favorite Deer Creek beverages. No painting experience is necessary!

All participants walk out of the paint party with a finished acrylic painting. It’s a great way to access your creative side, celebrate, and enjoy a night out all at the same time!

Tickets are $40.00 and must be purchased at paintwithapint.com – they are not sold at Deer Creek Winery.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information on events at Deer Creek, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


