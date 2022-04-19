PASSAGES Shedding Light on Sexual Assault Awareness, Helping Survivors

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With April serving as Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), many entities in the area are presenting not only how they are spreading awareness of sexual violence, but also how everyone in the community can support the effort.

PASSAGES, Inc. – a non-profit Sexual Violence Agency serving Clarion, Clearfield, And Jefferson Counties – hosts a variety of events in the month of April and provides essential services to their respective communities throughout the entire year.

Led by executive director Marlene Austin, PASSAGES and Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Pedley a variety of events are in the works for community awareness, such as Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, ribbon fundraisers in partnership with local businesses, and a “What Were You Wearing?” exhibit at Penn State DuBois.

The 9th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic was converted into a virtual walk-a-thon in which participants solicit donations to support and bring awareness to sexual violence.

“We’ve revamped it,” Volunteer Coordinator Pedley said. “We’ve changed the name to Walk A Mile in Her, His, Their Shoes. We took off the heel (on the logo) and put a high-top. We did this to make it more inclusive because we want to show that sexual assault happens to everyone. Not just women.”

“Last year was our first virtual one,” she added. “This year, we decided to keep it virtual and make it more of a competition.”

The event started as just an awareness event in which male Clarion University students walked around campus in high heels. Since converting to virtual, PASSAGES has turned it into a fundraiser.

Over 180 community members signed up this year and pledged to walk to produce donations.

PASSAGES was started as the Clarion County Rape Crisis Center in 1980.

In 1995, the Rape Crisis Center changed its name to PASSAGES, Inc., which is an acronym for Prevention And Service For Sexual Assault through Guidance, Empowerment, and Support.

For those unfamiliar with the topic – or someone who has not been affected personally – Austin says you just need to listen and educate yourself.

“Almost every school (our educators) go to, they’re going to get a disclosure from a child. That was a big misperception I had, as a teacher, as an educator,” Austin said, who taught elementary school before working for PASSAGES. “I did not think that way back when that this happened to children. I thought it was a stranger who jumped out of the bushes, or a stranger who attacked a female only. I really got my eyes opened wide because, I know when I learned those statistics, and when I started getting these disclosures at schools when I was (with PASSAGES), I thought of how many children this could’ve happened to when I was teaching.”

As for those who might suspect someone they know is being abused, Austin says it’s important to give them options and, most importantly, to just be there for them.

“Giving them the options is very important. Maybe they’re just not at that place where they want to report anything yet,” she said. “Maybe they want to tell, but there are those barriers in the way of, if I tell, what’s going to happen. Just being able to put those options out there of what happens next. It can be very, very empowering, too, for a survivor to go through that process.”

The ribbon fundraiser is spread amongst local businesses, where paper ribbons displaying donors’ names, are hung on windows and walls.

Further, the “What Were You Wearing?” exhibit at the Penn State DuBois Library will be on display from April 25 to April 29. The idea of the exhibit, which originated at the University of Arkansas in 2013, collects stories from survivors within the community of what they were wearing when they experienced sexual violence and assault. The purpose of this display is to eliminate the myth that sexual assault is the fault of the victim due to what he or she may have been wearing.

In Oil City, PPC Violence Free Network, a program of Family Service & Children’s Aid Society, kicked off the start of SAAM by partnering with local law enforcement to spread awareness and show support to survivors of sexual violence. Oil City Police Department, PSP Franklin, City of Franklin Police Department, Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, and the Venango County Sheriff’s will display teal awareness ribbons saying “End Sexual Violence” on each of their department’s cruisers.

PPC Violence Free Network provides free and confidential services to those who have been affected by sexual and domestic violence as well as victims of other violent crimes.

A survivor book display is being showcased at local libraries in Franklin, Oil City, and Cooperstown. The books include titles that have been authored by sexual assault survivors or other empowering works.

According to Program Director of PPC Violence Free Network Megan O’Neil, community members need to be an ally for survivors.

“Educating themselves on issues that affect survivors,” O’Neil said. “They need to be believed. Sometimes there are some misconceptions surrounding sexual violence.”

The PPC Violence Free Network, which stands for Prevent, Protect, and Change, will host Denim Day on April 27, in which supporters can wear denim to spread awareness of sexual violence.

The idea stems from a 1999 case in the Italian Supreme Court, where a rape conviction was overturned because the victim was wearing tight jeans at the time of the assault. The justices believed that the victim must have helped her attacker remove them, thereby implying consent. The following day, women working in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans, in solidarity with the victim.

Contributions will be used to purchase replacement clothing for sexual assault survivors when they seek emergency medical attention at UPMC after experiencing sexual assault.

“I think breaking down some of those misconceptions, believing survivors, don’t question,” O’Neil said. “Just believe and support them.”

