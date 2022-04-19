Rick’s Racing Roundup: Local Racing Season Looks to Finally Get Underway; Popular Local Track Set to Reopen.

SARVER, Pa. (EYT) – Several area tracks were set to start the 2022 racing season but winter-like weather has put a stop to that.

(Photo above: Fab 4 Racing returns to Lernerville Speedway this Friday.)

(Photos by Rick Rarer.)

Fans and tracks continue to wait on Mother Nature to get the western Pennsylvania racing season underway. Both Lernerville Speedway and Mercer Raceway have lost a pair of shows to weather, while other tracks have also lost scheduled practices.

This Friday the weather forecast looks promising when Lernerville Speedway hopes the third time is a charm in kicking off the 2022 season. Their traditional Fab 4 racing program of 410 sprint cars, big block modifieds, super late models, and stock cars will be back to fill out the card this Friday with racing at 7:30 sharp. The following week Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions will invade the Sarver oval.

Michael’s Mercer Raceway was scheduled to race this Saturday but has been forced to cancel again due to winter-like weather. At this time they are still hoping to have a practice on April 27th. Opening night is now slated for May 5th and 6th featuring the 305 Sprint Car Spring Nationals.

Big news from Knox, Pennsylvania is the reopening of Sportsman’s Speedway under the new name Knox Speedway. Former racer and local businessman Brian Steinman has purchased the speedway and will bring the once super popular track back to life this summer after sitting idle since 2015.

Steinman and his team are giving the track a complete makeover with new lighting, bleachers, and all the amenities. The track will run a specials-only schedule during its first year back which will feature nearly all of the top divisions in the area at some point during the summer.

Knox Speedway will open its doors in May with a pair of non-racing events. A huge demo derby on May 14th and then truck and tractor pulls a week later on May 21st. The first auto racing event is slated for June 17th with the RUSH sprint cars, mini stocks, and a 75-lap enduro. Stay tuned for more info on Knox Raceway in the upcoming weeks.

Bad news from Thunder Mountain Speedway in Brookville finds the popular late model track not reopening for the season as of now due to out-of-state work commitments with the former promoters. The World of Outlaws late model event that was scheduled at Thunder Mountain has been moved to Marion Center Speedway.

Sharon Speedway will resume racing on Saturday nights again in 2022 and hopes to open its season this Saturday with the ULMS Late Model Series. Sharon has their most ambitious schedule ever this season with nearly every big racing series in the country making visits.

The World of Outlaws sprint cars and late models, along with the All-Star Circuit of Champions, ULMS late models, and with Tony Stewart’s new SRX Series will all visit the Hartford, Ohio, oval this summer. Both Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Speedweek will also return to the track along with the popular Sharon Nationals after a fifteen-year absence.

Tri-City Raceway, near Franklin, will return for its third season of regular Sunday racing this year under track owner Merle Black. If the weather cooperates the Venango county oval hopes to start its season on Sunday, May 1st. 410 Sprint cars and 358 modifieds will highlight the weekly shows again this season. The World of Outlaws late models will also visit the track for the first time in over a decade.

