Roberta J. “Jeannie” Kapp, 59, of Seneca, went to be with Jesus early Monday morning, April 18, 2022 at her home.

Roberta was born in Franklin on June 4, 1962.

She was the daughter of the late Richard “Dick” and Sarah Ruth Staup Clark.

She was a 1980 graduate of Franklin High School and was a devoted wife, homemaker, mother, and grandmother.

She was a long time active member of the Atlantic Avenue Church in Franklin.

She enjoyed crafting, babysitting and visits with the grandkids, trips to the beach and had cherished spending time with her late husband, Tim.

She was preceded in death by her husband, whom Jeannie missed with all her heart, Timothy A. Kapp on December 6, 2021.

The couple was married in Venus on February 21, 1981.

Also surviving are three children, Ryan A. Kapp and his wife, Karen, of Oil City, Krista Ann Schwab and her husband, Cody, of Venus, and Kara Lynn Hite and her husband, Jim, of Kennerdell; she was affectionately “Grammy” to seven grandchildren whom she adored, Makayla, Alyssa, John, Colton, Clayton, Maria, and KateLynn “Katie”; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Proper and a brother-in-law.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Atlantic Avenue Church, 160 Atlantic Ave., Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Atlantic Avenue Church, 160 Atlantic Ave. Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

