Say What?!: Man Assembles Lego Titanic Set in Under 11 Hours for Guinness World Record

NORTH CAROLINA – A North Carolina Lego fan earned a Guinness World Record when he assembled the 9,090-piece Titanic set in 10 hours, 46 minutes, and 31 seconds.

Paul Ufema, a Salisbury resident who runs the All New Bricks channel on YouTube, previously set a Guinness World Record when he assembled the 9,036-piece Lego Colosseum in under 14 hours, but his record was later broken.

