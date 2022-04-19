Sharon L. Paprocki, 70, of Oil City passed away on April 17, at her home following an extended illness.

She was born in Pittsburgh and was the daughter of the late Douglas and Donna Disher Davis.

Sharon was married to Ed Paprocki and he survives.

She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Erie Otters.

Sharon also liked going camping, spending time with her family, and her cat Zoe.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her children; Edward D. Paprocki and his wife Heather, Michael J. Paprocki and his wife Georgeanne, and April Hartle and her husband Joseph. Grandchildren; Amelia, Daniel, Maci, Audrey, Penelope, and Evelynn. A sister Denise Majewski and husband Stephen, nieces and nephews; Lisa, Douglas, Janice, Joey and Jessica.

Preceding her in death are her parents and siblings; Douglas D. Davis Jr., and Patricia R. Davis.

There will be visiting hours in the Reinsel Funeral Home on Saturday April 23 from 10 – 11AM, with a memorial service at 11 AM.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

