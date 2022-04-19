 

Next Step Therapy Recognizes Their OT’s & COTA’s During Occupational Therapy Month

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CEC SignSENECA, Pa. (EYT) – April is Occupational Therapy Month and an excellent opportunity to celebrate Occupational Therapists (OT’s) and Certified Occupational Therapist Assistants (COTA’s)!

Occupational Therapists work with individuals across the lifespan who have physical, sensory, or cognitive problems to regain their independence. OT’s help these people recover, improve and maintain skills needed for everyday occupations. Occupations include anything that is meaningful to that person that fills their day.

For children, this may include things like getting dressed, writing their names, zipping up their jackets, and playing with friends.

For adults this may include putting on a pair of socks, cooking their favorite meal, or participating in an activity like gardening, or fishing.

OT’s can work in a variety of settings like schools, hospitals, outpatient clinics, home health, and early intervention. OT’s are trained to treat the whole person using a holistic approach. They work with a variety of diagnoses including cerebral palsy, sensory processing disorder, developmental delays, stroke, brain injury, autism, orthopedic impairments, and more!

At Next Step Therapy, their OTs work with kids! There are two outpatient clinics one located in Seneca and one in Titusville. They work with children, helping children with mental, physical, and sensory processing challenges participate in school, home, community, and social situations.

Next Step Therapy also provides Early Interventions services working in the home with children (birth-3). In this setting, we PLAY! We help support families and their children with developmental delays and disabilities patriciate in their families’ daily routines and activities.

Next Step Therapy celebrates Occupational Therapy Month to honor their Occupational Therapists and their profession! They celebrate the meaningful differences they make in the lives of our clients and their families!


