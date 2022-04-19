 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Truck Month Continues at Redbank Chevrolet!

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Wylie 4-19NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Truck Month continues during the month of April at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem. Check out the available 2022 Chevrolet Silverados!


Click here to see the eligible vehicles!

0% APR for very well-qualified buyers plus $1,000 accessory allowance!

truck month accessories

Disclaimer 1: Length of contract limited. Must finance with GM Financial. Some customers may not qualify. Not available with lease and some other offers. Take new retail delivery by 5/2/22.

Disclaimer 2: Must take new retail delivery of a 2021 Silverado 1500, 2022 Silverado 1500 LTD, or 2021/2022 Silverado HD or Colorado with eligible GM or Associated Accessories by 5/2/22. Accessory purchase must be equal to or more than $1,000 MSRP. Excludes tax and installation. Not available with some other offers.

Ask Wylie or Ben about “My Chevrolet Rewards Points” Toward the purchase of any Chevrolet Accessory during the Spring Sale Event!

Dealer Website Banners (April 2022) Chevrolet (1600 x 680)(1) aa

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.


Redbank Chevrolet also has a GREAT DEAL on the 2022 Equinox.

To learn more about the GREAT DEAL offered on the 2022 Equinox and the Spring Sale Event, stop in and ask for Ben or Wylie!

Ben Equinox

0% APR for very well-qualified buyers OR $1,500 Total Cash Allowance for current Chevy owners!

equinox 1500

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com

OR – Call 814-275-6734 and ask for one of Redbank Chevrolet’s sales professionals for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet bbb

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.