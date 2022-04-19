Spring Snow Leads to Several Crashes on Interstate 80

Area State Police reported the following crashes on Interstate 80 on Monday, April 18:

No Injuries Reported In Rollover Crash

No injuries were reported in a rollover crash near Interstate 80 mile marker 63.

The crash occurred around 2:52 p.m. when 69-year-old Janis E. Hocker, of Saint Clair, lost control of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra.

Hocker’s vehicle left the roadway and did a “360 rollover,” before coming to a final rest on its wheels, facing west. The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Hocker was not injured and reported she had her seatbelt on at the time of the crash. Police said she was cited for driving too fast for roadway conditions.

Crash Near Mile Marker 63.8

According to police, the crash occurred as 25-year-old Emily N. Hoey, of Canonsburg, was traveling east on Interstate 80 near mile marker 63.8, around 5:13 p.m.

Hoey lost control of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra and struck a guide rail on the right side of the roadway. The vehicle sustained disabling damage before coming to a final rest facing west. Hoey, who was wearing a safety belt, was not injured. She was cited for driving too fast for roadway conditions, according to police.

Accident Near Mile Marker 68.7

Around 6:07 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra, operated by 20-year-old Aimee L. Moore, of West Chester, was traveling west on Interstate 80 near mile marker 68.7.

Moore lost control of her vehicle causing it to exit the roadway before striking a “rocky area.” The vehicle then did a “180” before coming to a final rest facing east. Police said the vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Moore was wearing a safety belt and was not injured. She was cited for driving too fast for roadway conditions.

