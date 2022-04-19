Who’s Hiring in Clarion County
A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.
FEATURED JOBS
Lot Attendant and Receptionist/ Sales Assistant
4 Your Car Connection, Inc
4 Your Car Connection, Inc, located in Cranberry, currently has openings for a Lot Attendant as well as a Receptionist/ Sales Assistant.
Lot Attendant
- Hard-working & self- motivated
- Task oriented
- Takes direction & works well independently
- Reliable & responsible
- Able to handle physical labor
A valid PA driver’s license is required. This is a full-time position. No experience is necessary, they will train the right individual.
Receptionist/ Sales Assistant
- Greeting customers
- – Managing/directing phone system with customers and staff
- – Aiding sales staff
- – Computer experience, filing & misc. tasks
The candidate should be a team player with an excellent personality and great with customers.
Please e-mail your resume and cover letter to [email protected]; submit an application on their website, under the career tab, at 4yourcarconnection.com; or stop by 4YCC’s Administrative building at the 257/322 Cranberry intersection.
Mental Health Worker
Abraxas
Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.
Job Description
Facility: ABRAXAS I
Salary: $16.84 an hour
Bonus (if applicable): $3,000
Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:
- Paid time off
- Paid holidays
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Health Insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Vision Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Flexible spending account
- Health savings account
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Reduced tuition rates
- Employee discount
- Employee assistance program
- Pet insurance
- Disability Insurance
- Paid training
- Other benefits available
$3,000 Sign on Bonus
$16.84 – $23.87 an hour
Summary:
The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.
For a more information related to this position, including essential functions and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.
Grounds and Maintenance Help
Kalyumet Camping & Cabins
Kalyumet Camping & Cabins, a family campground located near Cook Forest, is seeking Grounds and Maintenance help for the 2022 camping season.
Available positions include a full-time grounds & maintenance position commencing immediately and continuing through the camping season. Part-time positions for spring clean-up, with the opportunity to continue the position through the summer and fall seasons, are also available.
Qualified candidates for the full-time position must possess a valid Drivers License.
On-going responsibilities:
- Grass mowing and trimming
- Campsite maintenance
- Leaf blowing, raking & pick-up
- Trash & litter removal
- Bathroom cleaning
- Other grounds and building maintenance related tasks as needed
Successful candidates must demonstrate the following skills:
- Demonstrate skills in the safe operation of landscaping equipment
- Demonstrate proficiency in operating a zero-turn mower and tractor
- Be able to stand and walk for extended periods and be able to work outdoors in various types of weather including rain, heat and cold
- Be able to use cleaning and sanitizing agents
- Be able to lift 50 lbs
- Be able to work independently
- Be mechanically inclined and possess a general construction and mechanical knowledge
- Must possess a positive attitude and be comfortable interacting with customers
To apply, please call 814-744-9622 or email [email protected] to request an application.
Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Office Assistant
Monday – Friday 9 am-5 pm and rotating Saturdays 9 am- 1 pm.
$12/hr. non- exempt
Weekly Pay!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Answering phones- taking detailed messages
- Over the counter sales learning our POS system
- Creating invoices of products and helping customers
- Helping with day to day general office work
- Maintain the overall appearance of the showroom, receiving inventory and stocking
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
- Ability to work in a high stress environment while maintaining focus to accomplish the task at hand
- Great teamwork and customer service skills
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Customer Service Representative
Monday- Friday 7am-4pm
$10/hr non- exempt
Weekly Pay!!
Duties (but not limited to):
- Answering phones and directing calls
- Taking payments over the phone
- Excellent customer service skills
- Excellent communication skills
Requirements:
- High school Diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
- Must be able to sit and stand for duration of shift
- Prior office experience
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Part Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA
$12/hr. non- exempt
Duties (but not limited to):
- Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors
- Scheduling and confirming appointments
- Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information
- Creating and maintaining electronic health records
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or Equivalent
- Basic computer skills
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Bundler- Meadville
$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt
Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.
Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)
Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed shoes
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.
Description:
- Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.
- Work with various departments to retrieve parts
- Update computer with the progress of rebuilds
- Follow all safety policies
Requirements:
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented
- Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes
- Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred
- Prior metal fabrication experience preferred
- Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville
$15/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean workspaces
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Full-Time Title Clerk- Seneca
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Temporary to Permanent
Full-time (includes working every 3rd Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm)
$13-$16 (depending on experience)
***Must have prior Title Clerk experience
**Weekly pay through All Season services
Requirements:
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to work in fast paced environment
- Must have excellent sustomer service skills
- Must be able to sit, stand, bend, kneel and lift up to 20lbs
- General accounting skills preferred but not required
- Notary preferred but not required
This position offers the opportunity to learn and grow within the organization and to become a valuable team member in a positive and thriving environment.
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
Caseworker 1- Independent Living
Clarion County Children and Youth Services
Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Independent Living.
POSITION: Caseworker 1- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay
DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA
PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate
BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).
POSTING DATE: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.
OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:
Caseworker 1 provides support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provides services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. This position is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in IL provide service to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional, or physical adjustment. Employment of social service aid skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Incumbents in this position are to provide support to children and/or youth and adolescents experiencing difficulties; and to provide an effort to facilitate growth, behavioral, and emotional improvements to those individuals and their families.
For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.
HOW TO APPLY
A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.
Applications are available:
- Online by visiting:
www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
- In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
- By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE
APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.
Caseworker 1- On-Going
Clarion County Children and Youth Services
Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- On-Going.
POSITION: Caseworker 1-Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay
DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA
PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate
BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).
POSTING DATE: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.
OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:
To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and helping to utilize all available resources. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent injury or risk. The population served shall be any Clarion County family whose child and/or children are at risk.
For specific details related to this job including Examples of Duties/ Responsibilities; Other Duties; Clearances; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.
HOW TO APPLY
A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.
Applications are available:
- Online by visiting:
www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
- In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
- By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE
APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.
Caseworker 1- Intake
Clarion County Children and Youth Services
Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Intake.
POSITION: Caseworker 1-Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay
DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA
PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate
BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).
POSTING DATE: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.
OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:
To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, and provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.
For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.
HOW TO APPLY
A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.
Applications are available:
- Online by visiting:
www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
- In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
- By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE
APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.
Summer Employment Opportunities at UFP Parker
UFP Parker
UFP Parker is currently hiring seasonal employees for many positions and shifts.
The school year is ending and building season is ramping up. Now is the perfect time to think about summer employment. If you are looking for full or part-time, day or afternoon, flexible scheduling is available. Afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Seasonal employees must be 18 by the date of hire.
This is a great opportunity for students in Construction Technology or with an interest in building trades to gain not only a paycheck but also real-world skills and the opportunity to build a solid resume. Summer employment is also perfect for college students, graduating seniors, or anyone 18 or older looking to earn a living wage through the summer months. Permanent positions are also available.
The UFP Industries family of companies is more than a job, it is a career in the making with FREE programs like their UFP Degree Program Business School. Students receive the equivalent of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree that they would earn from any traditional college or university. Graduates are eligible for all positions within the company where a college degree is required. With this program, you will work at one of their facilities either full or part-time. Since all costs associated with attending school are covered by a scholarship, what you earn is yours. You can learn more about their degree program at: https://ufpbusinessschool.com/
Tuition and Educational Assistance are also available for employees working at least 40 hours a week with 6 months of service. This program provides financial assistance to employees for work-related courses.
Apply online and set up your tour today!
WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.
Soccer Head Coaches
Keystone School District
Keystone School District is hiring two Soccer Head Coaches beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
The open positions are for Girls’ Varsity Soccer Head Coach and Co-Ed Jr High Soccer Head Coach.
All interested candidates should send a letter of interest, three letters of reference, and current clearances to:
Mr. Brad Wagner, High School Principal
700 Beatty Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: Until the Position is Filled.
Licensed Massage Therapist
Spine & Extremities Center, PC
Spine & Extremities Center, PC of Clarion is recruiting a licensed massage therapist for a full or part-time position.
In addition to direct patient care with therapeutic massage, the position includes training and integration of using Class IV medical laser therapy, Shockwave Therapy (Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Therapy, EPAT), and High Energy Induction Therapy (HEIT) into the patient’s treatment program, if indicated, under medical supervision.
Competitive compensation. Training in our advanced modalities is primarily onsite.
Hours to include days, evenings, and Saturdays as needed.
Please submit your resume to:
[email protected] or call 227-5855.
Office Assistant
National Forest Products
National Forest Products is looking for a competent Office Assistant to help with the organization and running of the daily administrative operations of the company.
The ideal candidate will be a hard-working professional, able to undertake a variety of office support tasks and work diligently under pressure.
This person will be comfortable with a high degree of attention to detail and discretion.
Applicants are encouraged to apply in person at:
427 NFP Drive
Marienville, PA 16239
Part-Time Secretary
Rimersburg Borough
Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary 15-20 hours a week to assist the Borough Secretary.
This position will provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written and email correspondence, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of water/sewer bills, receive and record payment of bills, pay borough bills, interact with borough maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.
Preferred qualifications: Type 45 words per minute; proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, Excel; excellent verbal and written skills; detail-oriented; courteous; well-organized; able to handle multiple projects.
Wages and hours are negotiable.
Mail resume to or drop off at:
Rimersburg Borough Office
27 Main Street
Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Email resume to [email protected] No solicitation, please.
Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate
Zacherl Motor Truck Sales
Zacherl Motor Truck Sales currently has an opening for a Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate.
“Family-owned since 1940… and we need you!”
How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…
Join the parts sales team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940, they are looking for motivated and energetic people to help them continue to grow and improve their parts department and their dealership. Growth in parts sales is a goal of Zacherl Motors, so they are adding another Outside Sales and Delivery Associate. This position will be full-time and permanent. Their facility is just North of Interstate 80, exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.
Zacherl Motor Truck Sales started in 1940 as a family business and continues to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged, exciting, and enjoyable working atmosphere. Their employee benefits package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, and paid work uniforms. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.
Parts associates earn hourly pay and commission pay on parts sales with a commission for team success and individual sales commission as well. The hourly pay range depends upon experience and the commission pay is based on sales with no limit to the compensation. Continual parts and sales training with them is a must and they help you to earn while you learn. The earning potential is great with your commitment and with their commission plans and their team-based philosophy.
Extra pay per hour comes with loyalty, teamwork, training, and overall experience. Zacherl Motors also has an annual profit sharing bonus.
Call Randy Reinsel at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on their website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.
Experienced Auto Body Technician
Nick’s Auto Body
Nick’s Auto Body in Clarion is seeking an experience auto body technician.
Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.
Full-time Monday through Friday. No weekends!!
Paid Holidays!!
Apply in person or call Mike @ 814-297-1600
You may also email your resume to [email protected]
Kitchen and Dishwasher Positions
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time kitchen and dishwasher positions.
Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.
Applicants must possess the following qualities:
- Friendly and positive attitude
- Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic
- Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment
- Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend
Full-time and part-time positions are available.
No experience is required.
Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.
Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]
Full-Time Machinists and Welder/Fabricators
Charles Machine, Inc.
Charles Machine, Inc. has immediate openings for Full-time Machinists & Welder/Fabricators.
Founded in 1978, their family-owned, full-service machine shop, including a welding and fabricating facility encompasses 57,000 square feet and serves all types of heavy industries.
Join the Charles Machine, Inc. family of employees today!
Machinist:
- CNC experience is a plus, but will train the right motivated people
- Must possess very strong math skills
Welder/Fabricator:
- Mig, Tig, stick all metals & knowledge of working with drawings & blueprints a plus
- Position is alternating 1st and 2nd shifts
Requirements:
- Pass pre-employment drug screening
- Reliable
- Must be able to lift, bend, twist, push and pull during shift
- Abide by all safety protocols
- Steel-Toed Boots
At Charles Machine, Inc. success begins with…
- Competitive Hourly Pay – Non-Exempt
- $1.25 Per Hour 2nd Shift Differential
- Annual Bonus
- Simple IRA Retirement Plan with Company Matching Program
- Paid Holidays
- Paid Vacation
- Medical, Prescription & Vision Insurance
- Company Paid Disability & Life Insurance
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at:
10037 Olean Trl
Summerville, PA 15864
Monday – Friday 8 am to 3:30 pm. Please be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.
www.charlesmachine.com
https://www.facebook.com/CharlesMachineInc
Service Coordinator II DS
County of Venango
Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator II positions for their Developmental Services Unit.
Looking for a change? Are you a compassionate person interested in making a difference in people’s lives? Are you seeking a professional workplace staffed with talented, caring, professional co-workers? Then the County of Venango Human Services is the place for you!
They provide paid time off (vacations, 15 holidays, sick time), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Starting salary: $15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses.
Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.
Find them on Facebook at venangocountyhr. Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Qualified applicants must pass an interview.
County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by 04/19/22 at 4:00 p.m. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request.
Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V
Lumber/ Yard Sales/ CDL Redi-Mix Concrete Driver
Heeter Lumber
Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for an experienced CDL truck driver to load and deliver customer orders including redi-mix concrete at their New Bethlehem location.
Responsibilities:
- Greeting and assisting customers
- Load customer orders
- Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location
- Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, hardware, & redi-mix concrete
- Operate forklift & front end loader
- Prepare customer custom cut orders
- Clean and maintain lumber yard, hardware store, and deliver vehicles
- Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance
- Comply with truck driving rules and regulations (size, weight, route designations, parking and break periods) as well as with company policies and procedures
- Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions
- Document and log work/rest periods and miles spent driving and retain fuel receipts
- Collect and verify delivery instructions
- Report defects, accidents or violations
Skills:
- Proven work experience as a truck driver
- Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations
- No recent moving or driving violations
- Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)
- Valid CDL license
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $14.00 – $20.00 per hour
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
Schedule:
- 8 hour shift
- Overtime
- Weekend availability
Education:
- High school or equivalent (Preferred)
License/Certification:
- Commercial Driver License (Required)
Apply one of the following ways:
Jr/Sr High School Assistant Principal
Keystone School District
Keystone School District is anticipating an opening for a Jr/Sr High School Assistant Principal.
This will be a permanent, 220-Day, administrative position available on July 1, 2022.
Enrollment Approximately 450, Grades 7-12.
Requirements: PA Principal Certification. Secondary Principal Experience Preferred; Experience in technology, student discipline, curriculum development, data analysis, evaluation and supervision, a plus. Must possess excellent organizational, communication and team-building skills.
Send PA Standard Teacher Application, Letter of Interest, Resume, Three Professional References, Transcripts, and Current Clearances to:
Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232.
Deadline to apply is April 27, 2022.
Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Clean- up Crew- Endeavor, PA
$16/hour – 2nd shift available – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Watch levels in chip and sawdust trailers and switch before overflowing
- Keep chutes and convers clear
- Watch chipper, conveyors to ensure they are running when in use
- Sweep and shovel sawdust and debris into conveyors
- Ability to understand direction
- Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Part Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA
$12/hr. non- exempt
Duties (but not limited to):
- Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors
- Scheduling and confirming appointments
- Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information
- Creating and maintaining electronic health records
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or Equivalent
- Basic computer skills
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Bundler- Meadville
$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt
Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.
Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)
Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed shoes
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.
Description:
- Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.
- Work with various departments to retrieve parts
- Update computer with the progress of rebuilds
- Follow all safety policies
Requirements:
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented
- Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes
- Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred
- Prior metal fabrication experience preferred
- Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
1st Shift Assembly
$11/hr – Non-exempt
Potential for temporary to permanent.
Requirements:
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must be reliable
- Must be able to lift, bend, push and pull during shift
- Must be able to follow directions
- Prior use of hand and power tools preferred
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville
$15/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean workspaces
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Full-Time Title Clerk- Seneca
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent
40 hours per week including one evening shift until 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays and 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays a month from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.
Description:
Cashier:
- Waiting on customers
- Balancing the cash drawer
- Service department
- Office filing
Telephone operator:
- Answering the phone and directing calls to the appropriate department
Accounting Clerk:
- Posting accounts payable invoices, balancing floor plan accounts, and other various tasks as assigned by the controller.
Requirements:
- Must have title work experience
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- High school diploma
- Must have account and customer service knowledge
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Manufacturing Plant Opportunities at Webco
Webco Industries
Webco Industries currently has openings for Material Handler, Crane Operator, Furnace Outlet/Inlet Operator, Auto Saw Operator, Packer, Pointer Operator, and much much more!!
Salary Range: $15.50 to $21 per hour, $1.20 per hour night shift differential.
Responsibilities include the operation of a variety of machines to process and ensure quality tubing.
At Webco they:
Empower Their People with...
- Opportunities for growth
- Promotion from within
- 401(K) Matching
- Paid Holidays & Vacation
Focus and Build on Strengths…
- Education Reimbursement
- Training Opportunities
- Webco U. Courses
- Career Path Plans
Protect First Things Now…
- Health & Wellness Programs
- Health Insurance
- Disability & Life Insurance
- EAP
- Work Life Balance
Create and Capture Value…
- Attendance Bonuses
- Safety Bonuses
- Referral Bonuses
- Longevity Pay
- Profit Sharing
- Retirement Planning
Expect the Best…
- Motivated
- Punctual
- Coachable
- Dependable
- Safety Driven
- 100% Engaged
Dominate Niche Markets…
Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.
Apply NOW to join their family!
Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is currently hiring compassionate individuals—RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services Aides, Housekeeping, Maintenance Techs and more.
Join their team and help in Making Aging Easier® for older adults. If you’re looking for a meaningful career and a chance to provide warmth and care while making a difference, consider joining Presbyterian SeniorCare’s team. Their team members build individual relationships with residents and their families, as well as with each other so everyone’s lives can be a little brighter. They are ready to welcome you!
Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) Trainee
Oakwood Heights- Oil City, PA
Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time/Casual, Varied Shifts
The Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) training is a Nurse Assistant training program authorized by the State of PA under the current Federal Covid-19 Emergency Declaration and PA Act 138 of 2020. This free, paid training will prepare you to sit for the PA State Nurse Aide certification exam and, upon passing, you will become a Certified Nurse Assistant at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.
Home Health Registered Nurse (RN)
Presbyterian SeniorCare Home Health- NursingOakmont or Washington, PA
Home Health- Full-time/Part-time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Daylight Shift w/ On-Call Rotation
***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000***
Be part of an exciting opportunity to participate in the launching of a new, state-licensed home health agency! Presbyterian SeniorCare Home Health is seeking caring professional nurses to provide home health visits to patients in the community and on their campuses in Oakmont and Washington.
Dining Services Aides, Cooks
Oakmont, Longwood at Oakmont
Full-time/Part-time/Casual
Assist the residents in making healthy choices as you prepare and serve nutritious meals designed to help them thrive.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
Washington Campus- Southmont Washington, PA
Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts
***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $2,000***
Helps Resident by providing comfort. Supports daily living needs of the resident, such as assisting with personal hygiene and vital sign monitoring. Able to effectively interact with residents, resident families, and team members.
CNA Training Classes
All Campuses- Full-time
Are you interested in becoming a Certified Nurse’s Aide? Register for their CNA training classes, starting soon, to begin your journey with Presbyterian SeniorCare today.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
Oakmont Campus- The Willows Oakmont, PA
Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts, Short Shifts Available
***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $2,000***
Helps Resident by providing comfort. Supports daily living needs of the resident, such as assisting with personal hygiene and vital sign monitoring. Able to effectively interact with residents, resident families, and team members.
Maintenance Technician II – Property Management
SeniorCare Network- SeniorCare Network, Pittsburgh, PA
Property Management- Full-time/Part-time, Daylight Shift w/ On-Call Rotation
***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $1,500***
SeniorCare Network is an award-winning property management affiliate of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. For more than 30 years, they have been making a difference in the lives of older adults by providing high-quality affordable housing options.
Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) Trainee
New Wilmington Campus- Shenango New Wilmington, PA
Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time
The Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) training is a Nurse Assistant training program authorized by the State of PA under the current Federal Covid-19 Emergency Declaration and PA Act 138 of 2020. This free, paid training will prepare you to sit for the PA State Nurse Aide certification exam and, upon passing, you will become a Certified Nurse Assistant at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.
For more information on any of these positions or to apply please visit the Presbyterian SeniorCare Employment page here.
Summer Workers – Maintenance
Clarion Area School District
Clarion Area School District is currently hiring summer workers.
Duties include helping in the maintenance of the buildings and to work with staff in performing work on projects being completed during the summer.
Full-time and part-time temporary summer positions are available for those 18 years of age and older starting at $10 per hour.
Submit letters of interest and resumes to Mike Fagley at Clarion Area School District, 219 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Multiple Human Services Career Opportunities
County of Venango
The County of Venango currently has several open Human Services positions.
Looking for a change? Are you a compassionate person interested in making a difference in people’s lives? Are you seeking a professional workplace staffed with talented, caring co-workers? Then the County of Venango Human Services is the place for you! They check all the boxes.
Venango County is currently accepting applications for the following Human Services positions:
- Department Clerk III CSS/Housing ($9.60/hr.)
- Housing Supports Coordinator ($15.25/hr.)
- CSS/Housing Manager ($21.56/hr.)
Venango County provides 15 paid holidays, paid vacations, and paid sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.
Job qualifications, sign-on bonus information, and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Follow them on Facebook @venangocountyhr.
County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V
Automotive Technician
Redbank Chevrolet
Redbank Chevrolet has an opening for an Automotive Technician.
This is a full-time position at their dealership in New Bethlehem, Pa.
Experience is preferred, but they will provide training.
Redbank Chevrolet offers competitive pay, bonuses, health, dental, vision, and 401K.
Applicants can send resumes to [email protected] or drop them off in person at the dealership located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.
Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician
Clarion Eye Care
Clarion Eye Care has an immediate opening for an Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician.
They are looking for a highly motivated people person to join their growing practice! The position will be for 32-36 hours per week. This will include one evening per week and an occasional Saturday morning.
The ideal candidate must:
- be personable
- be a team player
- enjoy working with people
- be able to efficiently multitask
- be eager to learn
- be willing to be cross-trained in other areas as needed
*****Experience is preferred but NOT required*****
Applicants should visit their website. Please take your resume AND application and apply in person.
1350 East Main Street, Suite #20
Clarion, PA 16214
www.clarioneyecare.com
Quality Assurance-Risk Management Personnel
County of Clarion
Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) Department currently has an opening for Quality Assurance-Risk Management personnel.
POSITION: DD Quality Assurance-Risk Management, Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay
DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA
PAY Grade: $15.00 – $19.30/hr
BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).
POSTING DATE: Wednesday, March 28, 2022
HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.
Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:
To ensure the health and safety of individuals being served and to ensure program compliance with regulations.
For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.
HOW TO APPLY:
A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.
Please submit an application to:
Human Resources
Administration Building, Second Floor
330 Main Street
Clarion, PA 16214
Applications are available:
- Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
- In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
- By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 22, 2022, at 4:00 PM.
CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE
APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.
Cabinet Installer
Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc.
Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team.
*** NOW OFFERING A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS ***
Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops.
Interested applicants must be able to lift up to 100 pounds and have basic construction knowledge.
A clean driving record and drug test will be required for this position.
Pay will be based on experience.
If interested please email your resume to Rick Irwin at [email protected] or stop in at Kahle’s Kitchen located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, Pa. 16233 for an application.
9-1-1 Telecommunicator
Warren County
The county of Warren currently has an opening for a 9-1-1 Telecommunicator.
POSITION: Full Time (Union Eligible) SALARY: $16.98 per hour
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- This is a bargaining unit position that involves the receipt and processing of calls for assistance through the County 9-1-1 emergency telephone system. Operates as a team player within the 9-1-1 primary answering point to effectively receive and process emergency and non-emergency calls, according to established policies and procedures. Duties include the monitoring and dispatching of appropriate emergency response providers such as police, fire, emergency medical services, emergency management and the hazardous materials response team via radio, telephone, and other means of communication.
- Receives oral and written instruction (classroom/live environment) in equipment capability and operation, call taking and dispatch techniques, and inter-personal communications including management of multiple emergencies, listening and questioning skills, categorization and identification of appropriate local and/or regional emergency providers.
- Rotating, split, and other variations of shift work may be required. This includes work scheduled for holidays and weekends. Unscheduled overtime and mandatory overtime are required.
- Candidates must be able to function as a team player in a high functioning team – with complementary skills – who have common goals and are mutually accountable.
- Candidates must possess the ability to maintain professionalism on a daily basis, including during periods of high stress and high call volume.
- Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position and be able to mentally and physically react quickly to emergency situations.
- Responds to public inquiries of both emergency and non-emergency nature in accordance with established policies and procedures.
- The above statements reflect the general details considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job and shall not be considered as a detailed description of all the work requirements that may be inherent in the job.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- A high school education or GED equivalent is required
- Punctuality to scheduled shift work is required
- Experience in the field of public safety including call taking and emergency dispatch is preferred, but not required
- Must be able to successfully pass the critical pre-employment call taking/dispatching testing program
- Basic computer literacy
- Before hire, any candidate for this position agrees to have a criminal background check at his/her own expense
- The County can conduct periodic, unscheduled blood and/or urine tests for drug and/or alcohol screening. Warren County offers a robust benefits package including sick leave, paid holidays and paid vacation. Health care benefits include vision, dental and a medical plan from Blue Cross / Blue Shield. Warren County benefits also include a retirement/pension plan with both employee and employer contributions.
TO APPLY:
Interested candidates should requesVsubmlt a County job application, including proof of minimum requirements to:
Kim Exley, HR Administrator
204 4th Ave
Warren PA
([email protected]) by March 28, 2022.
Warren County Job Applications are available for download electronically at:
https://warrencountypa.gov/1195/Human-Resources/
Job posting is active from 3/28/2022 through 4/11/2022. All applications submitted on or before 4/11/2022 will receive consideration. Additional hiring needs may be filled through this vacancy announcement as deemed necessary.
Warren County is an equal opportunity employer and will consider applications for employment regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital or veteran status, presence of a non-job-related medical condition or handicap, or any other legally protected status.
Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Clean- up Crew- Endeavor, PA
$16/hour – 2nd shift available – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Watch levels in chip and sawdust trailers and switch before overflowing
- Keep chutes and convers clear
- Watch chipper, conveyors to ensure they are running when in use
- Sweep and shovel sawdust and debris into conveyors
- Ability to understand direction
- Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Administrative Assistant- Franklin, PA
$10.79/ hr. non- exempt. 8am-4:30pm Monday – Friday
Duties (but not limited to):
- Answering phones
- Performing receptionist duties when people come into the office
- Doing some light clerical work on computers
Requirements:
- Must have the ability to follow confidentiality protocols
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Part Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA
$12/hr. non- exempt
Duties (but not limited to):
- Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors
- Scheduling and confirming appointments
- Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information
- Creating and maintaining electronic health records
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or Equivalent
- Basic computer skills
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Bundler- Meadville
Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.
Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)
Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed shoes
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Part-Time Cashier/Accounting Clerk- Seneca
25-29 hours per week including one evening shift until 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays and 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays a month from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent
Description:
Cashier:
- Waiting on customers
- Balancing the cash drawer
- Service department
- Office filing
Telephone operator:
- Answering the phone and directing calls to the appropriate department
Accounting Clerk:
- Posting accounts payable invoices, balancing floor plan accounts, and other various tasks as assigned by the controller.
Requirements:
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- High school diploma
- Must have account and customer service knowledge
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.
Description:
- Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.
- Work with various departments to retrieve parts
- Update computer with the progress of rebuilds
- Follow all safety policies
Requirements:
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented
- Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes
- Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred
- Prior metal fabrication experience preferred
- Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
1st Shift Assembly
$11/hr – Non-exempt
Potential for temporary to permanent.
Requirements:
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must be reliable
- Must be able to lift, bend, push and pull during shift
- Must be able to follow directions
- Prior use of hand and power tools preferred
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville
$15/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean workspaces
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Drywall Supervisor
Colony Factory Crafted Homes
Colony Factory Crafted Homes currently has an opening for a Drywall Supervisor.
This position reports to the Production Manager.
Job Summary:
Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency. Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity. Competitive salary and benefits are available.
Qualifications:
- Proven leadership experience
- Management skills
- Time Management
- Some construction knowledge helpful
Job Type: Full-time
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Vision insurance
Schedule:
Monday to Friday
Apply online by Clicking Here!
Secretary Position
Professional Office
A professional office in Clarion is currently seeking a person who has computer, Microsoft Word and general office skills.
This qualified individual must possess excellent organizational and communication skills, be able to work with little to no supervision, present the utmost professionalism and dependability.
Responsibilities of this position will include but are not limited to receptionist duties, preparation of deeds, and legal documents with speed and accuracy.
Attention to detail is a necessity. Attractive compensation, M-F 8-4. All inquiries will be kept confidential.
Please e-mail resumes to: [email protected]
Many Positions at Clarion Forest VNA
Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association currently has multiple openings.
Full-Time Registered Nurse Clinical Coordinator
The RN best fit for this position is well organized and has excellent documentation skills.
Job duties include but are not limited to:
- Assist Clinical Supervisors with phone calls, 485 review, physician orders, medication reconciliation
- Cover duties of Clinical Supervisors during vacations and other absences
- Assist Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement Director with data analytical reports as needed
- Other duties as assigned
Requirements:
- Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania
- 1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus
- CPR certification
- Excellent verbal communication skills
- Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation
- Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions
Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus Administrator on-call 1 weekend/month and 2 holidays/year. Salary will be based on experience.
Benefits for Full-time employees include:
- Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date
- Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days
- 401k retirement plan with company match
- And More!!!!!
Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]
For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.
Registered Nurse
The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.
Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place. Flex scheduling is available!
Requirements:
- Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania
- 1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus
- CPR certification
- Excellent verbal communication skills
- Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation
- Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions
Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed.
Benefits for Full-time employees include:
- Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date
- Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days
- 401k retirement plan with company match
- And More!!!!!
Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]
For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.
Full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide
CFVNA’s home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills and desires a more flexible schedule.
Requirements:
- CNA preferred but not required
- Reliable Transportation is a must; traveling to patient homes required
- Valid Driver’s License
- CPR certification preferred
- Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions
Work hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM; plus rotating evenings as needed, weekends, and Holidays
Benefits for Full-time employees include:
- Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date
- Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days
- 401k retirement plan with company match
- And More!!!!!
Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]
For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.
Full-time Registered Nurse for Hospice Team
CFVNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join their Hospice Team. The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.
Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.
Requirements:
- Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania
- 1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus
- CPR certification
- Excellent verbal communication skills
- Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation
- Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions
Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus on average 1 weekend/month, 5 evenings/month, and 2 Holidays/year. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM. CFVNA on-call is staffed by full-time nurses resulting in NO on-call hours at this time for this position.
Benefits for Full-time employees include:
- Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date
- Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days
- 401k retirement plan with company match
- And More!!!!!
Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]
For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.
Home Attendant
VNA Extended Care Services is growing and they are looking to hire Full-time, Part-time, and Per Diem employees to provide personal care to their consumers in their own homes.
VNA Extended Care Services provides personal care, light meal prep, and light housekeeping to their consumers. Days and Hours vary. Overnight hours may be available.
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or GED
- Valid PA Driver’s License
- Reliable transportation
- Experience preferred but not required
Full-time employees are eligible for Paid Time Off, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance, Supplemental Policies, and more!
Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.
VNA Extended Care Services, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. They are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.
Patient Scheduler
The Patient Scheduler is responsible for the daily operations of the agency’s ongoing patient scheduling functions.
Job duties include but are not limited to:
- Coordinates and assigns daily/weekly nursing and home health aide visits for patients to staff in a timely manner with accuracy
- Reassigns patient visits to covering staff during periods of vacations and other absences
- Schedules Telehealth installations and removals
- Communicates all changes in the daily schedule to appropriate supervisors and/or staff member
- Other duties as assigned
Requirements:
- Ability to completed work in a timely and accurate manner
- High school graduate or equivalent
- Prior scheduling experience preferred
- Excellent verbal communication skills
- Ability to handle pressure and delicate situations
Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM. Wage will be based on experience.
Benefits for Full-time employees include:
- Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date
- Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days
- 401k retirement plan with company match
- And More!!!!!
Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]
For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.
Cabinet Inspector and Finisher
National Forest Products
National Forest Products, a woodworking cabinet manufacturer, is seeking motivated and reliable individuals for their inspection and finishing departments.
These are full-time positions.
Duties for the Finishing Department include sanding, staining, buffing, and painting.
Duties for the Inspection Department include cleaning, inspecting, and wrapping of cabinets.
Benefits include paid vacation time and paid holidays.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at 427 NFP Drive, Marienville, Monday – Friday 7 am to 3:30 pm.
Residential Treatment Supervisor I
Abraxas Youth and Family Services
Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor I at their Marienville facility.
Job Description
Facility: ABRAXAS I
Salary: $45,000 annually
Bonus (if applicable): $5,000
Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:
- Paid time off
- Paid holidays
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Health Insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Vision Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Flexible spending account
- Health savings account
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Reduced tuition rates
- Employee discount
- Employee assistance program
- Pet insurance
- Disability Insurance
- Paid training
- Other benefits available
HIRING a Residential Treatment Supervisor I,
$5,000 Sign-on Bonus for New Hires
$45,000 Annually
Depending on prior experience you might earn more.
APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, you will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES
Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.
Summary:
The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.
Essential Functions:
- Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees
- Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities
- Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions
- Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation
- Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development
- Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback
- Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy
- Responds to step 1 grievances
- Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met
- Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities
- Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit
- Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care
- Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM
Job Requirements
Minimum Requirements:
The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:
- Associate’s degree or sixty (60) college credits and three (3) years experience working with children; OR
- Bachelor’s degree and one (1) year of experience working with children
Other Qualifications:
- At least twenty-one (21) years of age
- Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)
- Non-communicable diseases physical exam
- Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence
- Valid registered vehicle insurance.
Click Here to apply.
Mental Health Worker
Abraxas Youth and Family Services
Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.
Job Description
Facility: ABRAXAS I
Salary: $16.84 an hour
Bonus (if applicable): $3,000
Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:
- Paid time off
- Paid holidays
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Health Insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Vision Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Flexible spending account
- Health savings account
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Reduced tuition rates
- Employee discount
- Employee assistance program
- Pet insurance
- Disability Insurance
- Paid training
- Other benefits available
$3,000 Sign on Bonus
$16.84 – $23.87 an hour
Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.
Summary:
The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.
Essential Functions:
- Conducts scheduled headcounts to provide effective people security
- Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately
- Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory
- Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities
- Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision
- Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan
- Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities
- Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members
- Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members
- Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to the program/facility
- Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility
- Evaluates the client’s behavioral and emotional issues
- Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan
- Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress
- Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically
- Interacts with educational team as appropriate
- Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program
- Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families
- Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies
- Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements
- Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program, and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members
- Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care
- Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills
Job Requirements
Minimum Requirements:
The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred
Other Qualifications:
- At least twenty-one (21) years of age
- Non-communicable diseases physical exam
- Valid registered vehicle insurance
- Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence
- Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)
- Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department
- Ability to work overtime as needed
- Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours
- Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period
Click Here to apply.
Registered Nurse
Abraxas Youth and Family Services
Abraxas currently has an opening for a Registered Nurse at their Marienville facility.
Job Description
Facility: ABRAXAS I
Salary: $20.87 an hour
Bonus (if applicable): $5,000
Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:
- Paid time off
- Paid holidays
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Health Insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Vision Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Flexible spending account
- Health savings account
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Reduced tuition rates
- Employee discount
- Employee assistance program
- Pet insurance
- Disability Insurance
- Paid training
- Other benefits available
$5,000 Sign on Bonus
$20.87 – $33.57 an hour
Summary:
Provides nursing intervention(s) to improve and maintain the physical and emotional health of the patient(s). Coordinates nursing care activities with emphasis on assessment of patient’s needs, plans and delivers direct or indirect care, and evaluates results of nursing care. Works as part of the multidisciplinary team.
Essential Functions:
- Performs the required initial nursing assessments utilizing the Nursing Process
- Ability to evaluate medical needs of the patient and work with a multi-disciplinary team to assist in facets of the Recovery Program relating to physical health
- Assesses changes in patient’s status and reports appropriate physical/mental status information to the physician, mid-level practitioner, or other pertinent personnel
- Develops the healthcare portion of the treatment plan within
- Provides nursing reassessments on the treatment plan based on the patient’s progress and as goals are achieved
- Accepts and transcribes verbal and written physician orders and incorporates them into the treatment plan as indicated
- Ensures patient safety including the reporting of incidents and medication errors
- Flexibility to adapt to schedule changes and assumption of responsibilities not delineated in the job description which are related to work as a member of an addiction/behavioral health treatment team
- Monitors the self-administration program
- Updates physician and interdisciplinary team on patient’s current and potential medical problems with proper documentation
- Protects patients’ privacy and patients’ rights. Communicates/endorses accurate information regarding patients’ status and care during shift reports. Evaluates patient response and reaction (if any) to medications and/or medical treatments administered. Documents patient responses
- Recommends/revises nursing interventions in collaboration with other staff according to the evaluation of progress or significant changes in the patient’s condition
- Provides patient care as a member of the interdisciplinary team
- Attends and participates in staff meetings and in-services. Attends professional seminars. Is responsible for providing evidence of continuing education. Participates in orientation of new employees, program interns, and volunteers. Attends mandatory in-services
- Provides for the patient’s health education needs
- Responsible for the use and allocation of various resources, i.e., time, personnel, and supplies
- Participates as directed in the Quality Improvement Process
- Follows up on medical/psychiatric referrals
- Participates in the infection control program
- Adheres to confidentiality requirements
- Attends mandatory in-services
- Knowledge of the procedures to follow in the event of an incident
- Knowledge of job responsibility in emergency
- Knowledge of responsibility regarding actions to minimize, eliminate, and report risks
- Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care
- Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills
Job Requirements
Minimum Requirements:
The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:
- Current licensure as a Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania
- Minimum three (3) years experience as an LPN or RN and previous experience in the mental health field, or chemical dependency field or equivalent education/academic preparation required
Other Qualifications:
- At least twenty-one (21) years of age
- Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)
- Non-communicable diseases physical exam
- Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence
- Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department
- Ability to work overtime as required
- Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period
- Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours
Click Here to apply.
Life Skills Worker II
Abraxas Youth and Family Services
Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.
Job Description
Facility: ABRAXAS I
Salary: $15.26 an hour
Bonus (if applicable): $3,000
Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:
- Paid time off
- Paid holidays
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Health Insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Vision Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Flexible spending account
- Health savings account
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Reduced tuition rates
- Employee discount
- Employee assistance program
- Pet insurance
- Disability Insurance
- Paid training
- Other benefits available
$3,000 Sign on Bonus
$15.26 – $19.26 an hour
Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.
Summary:
The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.
Essential Functions:
- Interacts meaningfully with clients
- Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately
- Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)
- Processes intakes and screens clients
- Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc)
- Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc)
- Supervises self-administration of medication
- Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care
- Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills
Job Requirements
Minimum Requirements:
The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:
- High school diploma or GED
Other Qualifications:
- At least twenty-one (21) years of age
- Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)
- Non-communicable diseases physical exam
- Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence
- Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department
Click Here to apply.
Assembly Line Worker
Beverage-Air
Beverage-Air Corporation Manufacturing, located in Brookville, currently has an opening for an Assembly Line Worker.
This is a full-time position.
As an Assembler, you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive a 5% employer match on a 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours! Plus, earn a monthly production bonus of up to one (1) extra dollar for every hour worked in a month for reaching production targets!
Two Shifts Available:
- Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (10 hrs.) – Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience)
- Friday through Sunday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (12 hrs.) – Starting hourly rate from $15.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $20.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience) and overtime pay for any hours worked over 36 in a pay period
What You’ll Do:
- Work within a team to assemble components or entire units
- Use hand tools
- Perform varied tasks
- Conduct quality inspections on parts and products
- Prepare finished products for shipment
- Maintain a clean and orderly work area
- Move objects up to 50 pounds
What You Bring:
- Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!
- High school diploma or equivalent preferred
- Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate
- Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference
- Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects
- Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods
- Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”
- Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon
- Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder
Job Type: Full-time
Work Environment: Noisy; varying temperatures, depending upon season
Pay: $13.50 – $20.50 per hour
Work Authorization: No calls or agencies please. Beverage-Air will only employ those who are legally authorized to work in the United States. This is not a position for which sponsorship will be provided. Individuals with temporary visas such as E, F-1, H-1, H-2, L, B, J, or TN or who need sponsorship for work authorization now or in the future, are not eligible for hire
Equal Opportunity Employer: Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. Beverage-Air is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.
Fabrication Press Operator
Beverage-Air
Beverage-Air Corporation Manufacturing, located in Brookville, currently has an opening for a Fabrication Press Operator.
This is a full-time position.
As a Fabrication Press Operator, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining fabrication equipment used in the production of their innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Beverage-Air has a great deal to offer: 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k), pay progression review 12 months after hire date, holiday pay, first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours, and health insurance eligibility the first of the month, following hire date. Plus, earn a monthly production bonus of up to one (1) extra dollar for every hour worked in a month for reaching production targets!
One Shift Available: Monday through Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. (10 hours) – Starting hourly rate of $13.50 plus $1.00/hour shift differential
No experience required – They will train you! Experienced operators may be offered up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience)
What You’ll Do:
- Identify and report any safety hazards or concerns
- Set up, operate, and maintain presses, shears, and other press department equipment
- Set up various jobs from instructions, drawings, or blueprints
- Select various machine speeds, dies, and settings for different metal thicknesses and part sizes
- Recognize faulty performance promptly in order to avoid damage to dies
- Inspect dies and punches before and after each use, and report defects
- Move objects up to 50 pounds
- Stand for prolonged periods
What You Bring:
- High school diploma or equivalent preferred
- Prior experience in metal fabrication is a plus
- Safety Mindfulness – you actively notice new things, think while you are working, and plan ahead what you will do next
- Attention to detail – you are careful about detail and thorough in completing work tasks
- Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate
- Basic mathematical skills – you can make calculations of amounts, sizes, or other measurements by adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing
- Basic reading skills – you can understand written sentences and paragraphs in work-related documents
Job Type: Full-time
Work Environment: Noisy; varying temperatures, depending upon season
Work Authorization: No calls or agencies please. Beverage-Air will only employ those who are legally authorized to work in the United States. This is not a position for which sponsorship will be provided. Individuals with temporary visas such as E, F-1, H-1, H-2, L, B, J, or TN or who need sponsorship for work authorization now or in the future, are not eligible for hire
Equal Opportunity Employer: Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. Beverage-Air is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.
Culligan Route Drivers
Culligan of Brookville
Culligan of Brookville is hiring Route Drivers.
Competitive wages, generous benefits package including 401k match and PTO accrual from Day 1.
Walk-in today for an immediate interview or call 814-849-3041.
Culligan water of Brookville
992 PA-28
Brookville, PA 15825
Title and Notary Processor
Smathers Title and Notary
Smathers Title and Notary is looking for a dedicated individual to work in their title and notary department processing vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and ATV title transfers.
This position would also perform notary work and other Penn Dot services.
Applicants must have a positive attitude, be willing to learn, and work well with others. Previous experience is preferred but not necessarily required.
Competitive hourly wage. All interested applicants, please send your resume to [email protected] or drop it off at their office at 10670 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.
Smathers Title and Notary is a Penn DOT approved online messenger.
Hair Stylist and Evening Receptionist
Unique Salon
Unique Salon looking to hire a full/part-time hairstylist and an Evening Receptionist.
Hairstylist:
Experience preferred but not required
Flexible hours Monday-Saturday
Evening Receptionist:
2pm-9pm, Monday- Thursday
Must have good people skills, a positive attitude, and be motivated to help out around the salon.
Starting pay is $9.50 per hour
Pay advancements based on performance.
Resumes can be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off in person at 1318 East Main Street, Clarion.
Any questions please call 814-227-2333
Rental Inspector
Rimersburg Borough
Rimersburg Borough has a vacancy in the appointed position of Rental Inspector.
This is an independent contractor position and makes a great supplemental job.
The appointed person must provide liability insurance.
Qualifications include a general knowledge of carpentry and electrical.
All interested persons shall contact the borough office at 814.473.6519 or [email protected] and supply a resume.
Part-Time Secretary
Rimersburg Borough
Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary to assist the Borough Secretary.
This position will provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written and email correspondence, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of water/sewer bills, receive and record payment of bills, pay borough bills, interact with borough maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.
Preferred qualifications: Type 45 words per minute; proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, Excel; excellent verbal and written skills; detail-oriented; courteous; well-organized; able to handle multiple projects.
Wages and hours are negotiable.
Mail resume to or drop off at:
Rimersburg Borough Office
27 Main Street
Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Email resume to [email protected] No solicitation, please.
Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Office Assistant- Franklin
Answering phones, performing receptionist duties when people come into the office, doing some light clerical work on computers. May assist with some of the civil or criminal filing functions and other duties.
Monday-Friday, 8 hour days starting at 8 am pay rate is $10.79/hr. non- exempt.
Looking for a couple of employees.
Requirements: High School Diploma, Must be able to pass pre-employment screening, Clerical experience preferred.
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Bundler- Meadville
Light forklift driving, Packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.
Monday-Thursday 6 am to 4:30 pm (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be 8 hours)
Pay Rate $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt
Requirements: High School Diploma or Equivalent, Must be able to pass pre-employment screening. Must have steel-toed shoes.
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Customer Service Representative- Seneca
Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
$17/Hr. – Non-exempt
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent
Description:
- Receive orders from our customers via fax, e-mail, or telephone
- Enter orders into our sales software system
- Contact customers with discrepancies or errors on orders via fax, e-mail, or telephone
- Work with purchasing staff to price and order non-stock items from vendors
- Contact vendors to acquire pricing and product information for customers
- Provide information such as parts breakdowns to customers upon request
Requirements:
- High school diploma
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Proficiency in data entry, with knowledge of Windows 10 software
- Excellent written, verbal, and listening communications skills
- Relevant work experience in inside sales either on phone or counter type skills
- Ability to analyze information such as parts breakdowns, ability to resolve problems and conflicts with customers
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Part-Time Cashier/Accounting Clerk- Seneca
25-29 hours per week including one evening shift until 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays and 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays a month from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent
Description:
Cashier:
Waiting on customers, balancing the cash drawer, service department, and office filing
Telephone operator:
Answering the phone and directing calls to the appropriate department
Accounting Clerk: Posting accounts payable invoices, balancing floor plan accounts, and other various tasks as assigned by the controller.
Requirements:
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- High school diploma
- Must have account and customer service knowledge
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.
Description:
- Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.
- Work with various departments to retrieve parts
- Update computer with the progress of rebuilds
- Follow all safety policies
Requirements:
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented
- Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes
- Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred
- Prior metal fabrication experience preferred
- Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
1st Shift Assembly
$11/hr – Non-exempt
Potential for temporary to permanent.
Requirements:
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must be reliable
- Must be able to lift, bend, push and pull during shift
- Must be able to follow directions
- Prior use of hand and power tools preferred
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville
$15/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean workspaces
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
Full-Time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant
West Park Rehab and Diagnostics
West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is looking to add another full-time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant to their team.
West Park Rehab needs therapists who are willing to work in a collaborative environment where patient care, satisfaction, and outcomes are the priority.
They need therapists who appreciate the funded advancement in an area of specialty and/or board certification.
They need therapists who seek to work in a clinic that is fast-paced but very organized.
They need therapists who want to help contribute to a practice that has maintained a 98% “Extremely Satisfied” rating from patients at discharge.
They need therapists that can help them maintain their 5 Star Google rating (3 years and going).
They need therapists who can maintain the emphasis on providing the highest level of skilled care for every patient, every day.
West Park Rehab strives to create optimal work/home balance so they need therapists who are OK with closing at noon on Fridays to give more weekend time with family.
They need therapists who can appreciate that West Park Rehab rewards the success of all who contribute to their vision by returning 30% of all profits back to staff.
If you are that Physical Therapist or Physical Therapist Assistant who wants to make a difference in this community and could thrive managing patients with conditions of the spine, then you should send your resume for consideration to:
West Park Rehab, attention: Eddie St.Clair, DPT, CHT
571 Pone Lane
Franklin PA 16323
or fax 814-437-6197.
Coaches/ Food Service at CASD
Clarion Area School District
The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the following coaching positions:
- Junior High Girls Basketball Head Coach
- Assistant Junior High Girls Basketball Head Coach
- Junior High Football Head Coach
All applicants must possess or be able to obtain required clearances – previous coaching experience preferred.
- Food Service day-to-day substitute – as needed when school is in session.
Food service/ child nutrition programs experience preferred but not required. Must possess or be able to obtain required clearances.
Applicants may send a letter of interest and current resume to:
Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214
E.O.E.
Application review will begin immediately. Deadline for applications is Friday, March 25, 2022.
