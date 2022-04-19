William Turney Shick, 76, of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at his home.

William Turney Shick was in his “souped” up ’58 Pontiac, and Beverly Buzard was in her dad’s push button Dodge at the bottom of Wagner Hill.

The race was on and he told the story that he pulled over so she could pass him.

She always said she won… and eventually she did because she became his wife on Nov. 29, 1968.

He was the son of Rosie, who said she picked dandelions the day he was born, March 19, 1946, because his dad, Bill liked them.

Never did hear if his sisters, Peg (Bob) Doverspike, Wanda (Jim) Hanlon, and Colene (Jack) Bish ate dandelions or not.

Peg, Bob, Wanda, Jim and Jack have since passed, and only Colene remains.

Bev’s brother Gale (Pat) and sister Bambi never ate a dandelion, and they aren’t about to and they still thrive.

Several nieces and nephews that he loved could tell some tales of their Uncle Turney.

His red dog, Ginger preceded him death and his current dog, Buddy lives on.

Turney and Bev were blessed so many times in their lives, but the greatest of the blessings were their kids, Troy (Sarah), Shanin (Eric) and Toby (Autumn) and their grandkids, Sammi and her daughter, Kennah, Bo (Chris), Kayla (Ken) and their children, Emmalyn, Declan and Cora, Tiff (Crystal), Lexi, Hannah and Kote’.

Miracles and hardships happened in every one of their lives, and Turney was always, always there to encourage and lift up his family, although he faced so many medical hurdles himself.

When Troy burned the tires off the family Monte Carlo… What really could Turney say?

When Shanin brought every stray animal into the house and said “Daddy can we keep it?”… What really could Turney say?

When he was coaching little league and called Toby “OUT” on the last out of the last inning…. What really could Turney say?

Turney was always their biggest supporter.

He graduated from Redbank High School in 1964 and served two years with the U.S. Marine Corps in motor transport, which is kind of funny because when he entered the Marines, his driver’s license was suspended for…you guessed it… speeding.

The government issued him a military driver’s license and put him behind the wheel of semi-trucks.

He said he only lost “a couple” loads rounding the corners too fast… and then chuckled.

After discharge, he worked for Crawford Furniture until his retirement.

He was a member of the American Legion, and a former member of the Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club and NRA.

From the time they became old enough, he had the kids and grandkids in the great outdoors.

Sometimes they were hunting and fishing, and a lot of the time they were throwing sticks, untangling lines, making weird noises, and sometimes actually catching a fish or hunting wild game.

There was always the occasional tale of him and his dad’s hunting and fishing stories.

His favorite song was “My Way” and when he faced the final curtain on April 17, 2022, he did it “his way” surrounded in his faith with the love of his family.

He enjoyed a delicious Easter Sunday meal and shared laughs with his family and then the Lord took him home.

Ohhh, how the angels are singing.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolences to Turney’s family, please visit: www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

