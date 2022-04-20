A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

