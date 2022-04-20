NCAA Affirms Continuation of Separate Athletic Programs at Cal, Clarion, Edinboro

CLARION, Pa. – The NCAA has affirmed that California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities will continue as independent and separate athletic programs.

“This approval reflects the confidence in our campuses to successfully operate these programs and the important role that a strong intercollegiate program plays on a college campus. It also recognizes the impact that our student-athletes have on our campuses and in our communities,” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University and interim president of California and Edinboro universities.

Dr. Dale also leads the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Western integration project, which will bring together the three institutions as Pennsylvania Western University, effective in July.

“I am grateful to the NCAA and the Membership Committee for their consideration and approval of our plan to maintain the full complement of athletic teams at California, Clarion, and Edinboro. Our student-athletes deserve the opportunity to continue their athletic pursuits and intercollegiate athletics holds a special place as part of the fabric of each of our campus communities, our histories and identities. We are excited to continue the strong legacy of our Vulcans, Golden Eagles, and Fighting Scots.”

State System Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said “the NCAA’s decision is another major decision toward building these powerhouse institutions and is great news for our universities, our system, PSAC, and above all, our student-athletes. I congratulate President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson and the students, faculty, staff, and trustees at California, Clarion, and Edinboro for this accomplishment. The excitement of intercollegiate athletics will continue for players and fans when the integrated university begins enrolling students in August.”

