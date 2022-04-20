Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

This biscuits and sausage gravy recipe can be tasty for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!

Ingredients

1/4 pound bulk pork sausage

2 tablespoons butter



2 to 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper1-1/4 to 1-1/3 cups whole milkWarm biscuits

Directions

-In a small skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, 3-5 minutes, breaking it into crumbles; drain. Add butter and heat until melted. Add the flour, salt, and pepper; cook and stir until blended. Gradually add the milk, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Serve with biscuits.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.