Clarion Rotary Welcomes Two New Members

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rotary welcomed two new members on Monday, Ewing Moussa, Brookville Equipment Corporation Marketing, and Ashley Eck, Haskell House Venue Manager.

Ewing Moussa, a former Clarion University basketball player, is the head coach for boys basketball at North Clarion High School.

Moussa resides in Lucinda, a small town that is the complete opposite of his childhood home in Washington D.C. Moussa is familiar and friendly with almost everyone in his local community, a sense of belonging that has him enjoying life in rural western Pennsylvania.

Ashley Eck grew up in the Cook Forest area and graduated from East Forest High School. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Clarion University with her focus being on Middle-Level Mathematics.

Eck also worked toward minors in Business Administration and Accounting, a knowledge that helped her as she transitioned from educator to venue manager of The Haskell House located on Main Street in Clarion.

