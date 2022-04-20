 

Coroner: Human Remains Found At Oil Creek State Park

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

crime-tapeOIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police, along with the Venango County Coroner’s Office, are investigating the discovery of human remains at Oil Creek State Park.

Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday that the remains of one individual were found on April 15.

Rugh also confirmed the remains are undergoing further examination at Mercyhurst University’s Forensic Anthropology Department in Erie.

It is unclear how the remains were found.

A request for comment from PSP Franklin was not immediately returned.

Titusville Police Department is also assisting in the investigation.

No additional details were available as of Wednesday morning.


