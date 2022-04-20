 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Part-Time/Summer Assembly Line Worker

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 @ 02:04 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Part-Time/Summer Assembly Line Workers.

As a part-time Assembler, you will lend a hand in creating our innovative, high-quality refrigeration products.

Job Highlights:

  • Choice of Monday – Wednesday 6:00 am to 2:30 pm or Wednesday – Friday 6 am – 2:230 pm
  • $15/hour
  • On-the-job training
  • No nights or weekends!

What You’ll Do:

  • Work within a team to assemble components or entire units
  • Use hand tools
  • Perform varied tasks
  • Conduct quality inspections on parts and products
  • Prepare finished products for shipment
  • Maintain a clean and orderly work area
  • Move objects up to 50 pounds

What You Bring:

  • You must be at least 18 years old
  • Safety Mindfulness – you actively notice new things, think while you are working, and plan ahead what you will do next
  • Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate
  • Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference
  • Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands
  • Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods
  • Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”
  • Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon
  • Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Part-time, temporary
Pay: $15.00 per hour
How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.