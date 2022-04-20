Featured Local Job: Part-Time/Summer Assembly Line Worker

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Part-Time/Summer Assembly Line Workers.

As a part-time Assembler, you will lend a hand in creating our innovative, high-quality refrigeration products.

Job Highlights:

Choice of Monday – Wednesday 6:00 am to 2:30 pm or Wednesday – Friday 6 am – 2:230 pm

$15/hour

On-the-job training

No nights or weekends!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Use hand tools

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

Move objects up to 50 pounds

What You Bring:

You must be at least 18 years old

Safety Mindfulness – you actively notice new things, think while you are working, and plan ahead what you will do next

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15.00 per hour

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now.



