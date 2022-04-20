 

Fryburg Mayfest Kicks Off on May 27 With Fish Fry at Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, 5K Fun Run/Walk, DJ at Jeanie Jo’s

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

mayfest-5kFRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Annual Fryburg Mayfest celebration will kick off on Friday, May 27, with a Fish Fry at Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, a 5K Fun Run/Walk, and a DJ at Jeanie Jo’s.

(Pictured above: archived photo of the 2021 5K Fun Run/Walk.)

This year’s Mayfest will be held on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28.

The town will be celebrating its 31st Fryburg Mayfest event. In 1991, the Washington Township Community Association organized the event to bring the Fryburg and Marble communities together; the organization is now recognized as the “Mayfest Community Association.”

The theme of the 2022 Fryburg Mayfest is Heroes Among Us.

Here is a glimpse of the two-day event:


Friday, May 27, 2022

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Fish Fry at Fryburg Sportsman’s Club (NOTE: Members and their guests only.)
4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – DJ John Hunsberger in the parking lot at Jeannie Jo’s; Food and Pizza Specials at Jeanie Jo’s
6:00 p.m. – 5k Fun Run/Walk Registration at St. Michael’s School
7:00 p.m. – Fun Run/Walk

Fryburg Mayfest 2021 5K Fun Run/Walk. Photo courtesy Bob Fitzsimmons.

Fryburg Mayfest 2021 5K Fun Run/Walk. Photo courtesy Bob Fitzsimmons.

The race starts and ends in front of St. Michael’s Church.

The 2022 5k Fun Run/Walk is in memory of Doug Smerkar for his dedication to the community and the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Doug Smerkar_JPG

Saturday, May 28, 2022

*Hayrides are available throughout the day to transport you to activity locations.
*Local Yard Sales are available throughout the area. Live Radio Broadcast by C-93 Radio from 10-Noon at the Ballfield.

9:00 a.m. – Craft Show at Ballfield
9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Free Family Entertainment at Ballfield (Inflatable Bungee Jump, Obstacle Course, Giant Slide, Food Vendors, and more.)
9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – St. Michael’s Church Rummage Sale at Church Hall
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Car Show, Tractor Show, and Motorcycle Shows at St. Michael church grounds
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Kids Games at Ballfield
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Touch-A-Truck at FUN Bank Parking Lot
11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – DJ on Church Property
11:00 a.m. – St. Michael Church Tour
11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Wild World of Animals Show at Ballfield
11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. – BBQ Rib Dinner at Fryburg Sportsman Club (NOTE: Members and their guests only.)
12:30 p.m. – Dino Roar Show at Ballfield
3:00 p.m. – “HEROES AMONG US” Parade on State Route 208, Fryburg and Marble

2021 Mayfest Parade. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

2021 Mayfest Parade. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

2021 Mayfest Parade. Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

2021 Mayfest Parade. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography


*Immediately Following the Parade:
– Dino Roar Show in St. Michael Church Parking Lot
– Horse Drawn Carriage Rides by Misty Lane Farms at St. Michael Social Hall

6:00 p.m. to Dusk – Family Tailgate Party & Free Entertainment Featuring Marty’s Bubblegum Machine, Dragonfly Balloon Artist, Super Heroes, Kids Raffle Drawing, Food Vendors, and more in St. Michael Church Parking Lot
8:00 p.m. to midnight – Karaoke-DJ Posey at Fryburg Sportsman Club (NOTE: Members and their guests only.)
9:00 p.m. – Band (TBA) at The Washington House

2D928D9D-5547-41D1-AFFB-08E05D10CBFB

714C084D-09E1-4380-BBA9-DA92639D277F

(2021 Fryburg Mayfest. Photos above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

For more information or updates, visit Fryburg Mayfest Facebook page here.


