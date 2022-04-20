Homeland Security to Host Human Trafficking Awareness Event on Saturday at Knox United Methodist Church

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Homeland Security is holding a human trafficking awareness event on Saturday morning at the Knox United Methodist Church.

“Human Trafficking 101” will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23. Come for breakfast!

The program will be presented by Special Agent Fina Spory of Homeland Security Investigations.

There is no charge.

This event is geared toward adults/parents/grandparents/and high-school-age youth. A short program will follow for elementary-age youth.

Daycare will be available during the program.

RSVP to 814-797-5386.

The Knox United Methodist Church is located at 9729 Route 338, Knox, Pa.

