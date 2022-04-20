Local Man Faces Charges After Allegedly Punching Victim in Nose

ST. PETERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges after allegedly punching a victim in the nose at a residence in St. Petersburg.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 26-year-old Nathan Kyle Page, of St. Petersburg:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

According to a criminal complaint recently filed in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office, this incident occurred on April 9 around 10:41 a.m. at a residence on Main Street in St. Petersburg, Clarion County.

The victim and Nathan Page were in the living room of the residence arguing when Page allegedly punched the victim in the nose causing injury to the victim, the complaint states.

Page was arraigned on April 9 at 12:05 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on April 9.

Page was released from jail on Tuesday, April 19, following a bail hearing in front of Judge Heeter. His bail was changed from $5,000.00 monetary to $5,000.00 unsecured with the Bail Action Reason listed as “Agreed between Prosecution and Defense.”

A preliminary hearing was also scheduled for Tuesday, April 19; however, the status of the case has not been updated.

