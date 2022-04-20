Pa. State Police Make 341 DUI Arrests During Easter Holiday Weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police arrested 341 people for driving under the influence during the Easter holiday weekend.

State police investigated 449 vehicle crashes, which resulted in more than 100 injured travelers and four deaths during the Easter holiday weekend. Alcohol was a factor in 10% of the crashes, including one fatal crash.

Troopers also arrested 255 individuals on criminal charges and issued 13,490 traffic citations between April 15 to April 17.

Statistical information was not collected during 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout Pennsylvania.

More information on 2022 Easter holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.